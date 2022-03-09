Govinda, Karisma Kapoor dance to their hit song UP Wala Thumka on India's Got Talent, fans say 'purane din yaad aa gaye'

In the Holi special episode of India's Got Talent Season 9, actors Govinda and Karisma Kapoor will come as guest judges, marking their film Hero No.1's silver jubilee. On Wednesday, Sony Entertainment shared a promo from the upcoming episode, in which Govinda is seen dancing on the stage with Karisma on their iconic song UP Wala Thumka. The show will air on Sony TV on Sunday at 8 PM. (Also Read: Rohit Shetty directs India's Got Talent group Warrior Squad's performance; fans ask: 'Is that even allowed'. Watch)

In the promo clip, a contestant from a dance group is seen asking Govinda and Karisma to perform with his group on a song from Hero No. 1. Govinda and Karisma then join them on the stage and groove to UP Wala Thumka. Other judges of the show, actors Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, rapper Badshah and screenwriter Manoj Muntashi, are also seen enjoying their performance.

One person comented on the video, “Karisma is so beautiful.” Another one said, “Purane din yaad aa gaye Govinda aur Karisma ka dance dekh kar (I feel nostalgic after watching Govinda and Karisma's performance).” Some fans dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

Govinda and Karisma, comedy-drama Hero No. 1 was released in 1997. After the film's box office success, it was remade in Telugu as Goppinti Alludu. The duo was one of the most successful on-screen couples in the late 90s' and they did several films together. Some of these movies are Muqabla (1993), Prem Shakti (1994), Raja Babu (1994), Dulaara (1994), Khuddar (1994), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996) and many more.

