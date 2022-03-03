Shilpa Shetty breaks glass bottle on Rohit Shetty and screams 'picture do mujhe', he replies 'Pagal hai kya?' Watch

In the upcoming episode of India's Got Talent Season 9, filmmaker Rohit Shetty will come as a guest judge. On Wednesday, Shilpa Shetty shared a BTS video from the show's set in which she breaks a glass bottle on Rohit's arm. The show airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Sony TV. (Read More: Shilpa Shetty, Rohit Shetty recreate Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan's iconic 'Tangaballi' scene from Chennai Express)

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “Garam zhaali ketli. Aata majhi satak li. Phod di maine baatli. Panga nahin lene ka… kyaaaa (My head is hot like a kettle right now. I broke a glass bottle. Don't mess with me. okay)?”

In the video, Shilpa is seen calling out Rohit's name as she stands behind him. Rohit, who looks busy having a conversation with rapper Badshah, ignores her. She then says “aata majhi satakli” and jokingly breaks a glass bottle on Rohit to catch his attention. She later screams, “Rohit picture do mujhe (Rohit cast me in one of your films)," to which he replies, “Pagal hai kya? mera suit kharab kar diya (Are you mad? You spoiled my suit).” Shilpa later breaks the remaining bottle on Badshah.

Earlier, Sony TV shared a promo video on their Instagram handle, in which Rohit and Shilpa were seen performing a scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express. In the video, Shilpa plays Deepika, while Rohit enacts Shah Rukh's role.

The other judges of the show are actor Kirron Kher, rapper Badshah and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir. Earlier, actor Dharmendra and Jackie Shroff came as guest judges.

Recently, Rohit came as a guest judge on another reality show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. The other judges of the show are actors Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra and filmmaker Karan Johar.

