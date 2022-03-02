Shilpa Shetty, Rohit Shetty recreate Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan's iconic 'Tangaballi' scene from Chennai Express

In the upcoming episode of India's Got Talent Season 9, filmmaker Rohit Shetty will come as a guest judge. In a promo video shared by Sony TV on Instagram, Rohit and judge Shilpa Shetty are seen enacting a scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film Chennai Express, which was . The show airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Sony TV. (Read More: India's Got Talent 9: Shilpa Shetty begs contestant to stop, Kirron Kher walks away as he puts tongue in a fan)

In the video, Shilpa and Rohit are seen performing a scene from Chennai Express, where Deepika's character kicks Shah Rukh off the bed, after seeing a dream about a character named Tangaballi. Shilpa plays Deepika, while Rohit enacts Shah Rukh's role in the bit on the show. Other judges of the show--Kirron Kher, rapper Badshah and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir--are seen laughing, as the two perform.

The role of Tangaballi, whose name Deepika takes while dreaming in the film, was played by actor Nikitin Dheer. The film was directed by Rohit and was released in 2013. The film broke several box office records in India and became the quickest film to collect Rs. 1 billion domestically. Watch the full scene here.

Recently, Rohit came as a guest judge on another reality show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. The other judges of the show are actors Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Every weekend on India's Got Talent, a celebrity comes as a guest judge. Before Rohit, other celebrities who came to the show are Dharmendra and Jackie Shroff.

The first season of the show aired in 2009. At that time Kirron, actor Sonali Bendre and film director Shekhar Kapur were the judges. Over time the show welcomed many new judges such as Sajid Khan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Karan Johar and many others.

