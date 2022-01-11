India's Got Talent 9: Shilpa Shetty begs contestant to stop, Kirron Kher walks away as he puts tongue in a fan

India's Got Talent Season 9 is all set to premiere from January 15, 2022. In a new promo clip from the show, judges Shilpa Shetty and Kirron Kher looked terrified after a contestant performed dangerous stunts on the stage.

On Tuesday, Sony Entertainment released the new promo video from the upcoming show. In the clip, a contestant named Kranti can be seen doing various stunts. He first stops a floor fan with his mouth, looking at this, Shilpa screams in fear.

In another part of the video, Kranti is seen hammering in nail in his nose, seeing this, Badshah puts his head down and closes his ears. Kirron can be seen getting up from her chair and leaving. Towards the end of the video, Kranti makes a drilling machine his prop, making Shilpa scream “Nahi nahi nahi (No).” He later puts the machine close to his face leaving everyone shocked.

As soon as the video was dropped, people started commenting on it. One person said, “This looks so scary. Shilpa ka toh darr ke maare haal kharab ho gaya (Shilpa looks so scared).” While another one wrote, “Just Indian shows," with laughing emojis.

Earlier, Shilpa shared a video from the upcoming show on her Instagram page. She captioned it, “Yeh toh bas trailer tha... iss se kahin zyada nail-biting acts dekhne ke liye judiyega hamaare saath (This was just the trailer. There will be a lot of nail-biting moments on the show, so join us).”

The first season of India's Got Talent aired in 2009. At that time Kirron, actor Sonali Bendre and film director Shekhar Kapur were the judges. Over time the show welcomed many new judges such as Sajid Khan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Karan Johar and many others.

