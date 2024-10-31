Karisma Kapoor's Diwali glam is on point, take inspiration for your festive look today

Diwali is here! It is the time to get dressed up to celebrate with our family and friends, participate in Lakshmi Puja rituals, and exchange gifts with our loved ones. On this day, people also dress up in new traditional clothes. So, if your wardrobe is sorted for the day, but you are confused about how to make it shine with the right glam. We have some inspiration for you right from Karisma Kapoor's feed. Steal Karisma Kapoor's soft glam look for your Diwali party.

(Also Read | Bollywood-inspired stylish blouses to make a statement at your Diwali party)

A shimmering, soft glam for Diwali

On October 31, Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her followers on the occasion of Diwali by sharing a selfie and a picture of the golden shoes she wore to a Diwali party. The actor's makeup with the bright red ensemble looked on point, which she styled with gold statement Chandbalis. Scroll down to see how you can achieve Karisma's makeup look for your Diwali party today.

How to achieve Karisma Kapoor's look?

To achieve Karisma's look, use a tinted moisturiser for the base. Pick a shimmering gold eye shadow for your eyelids. If you don't have one on hand, you can alternatively use your highlighter. Use a hint of kohl on the waterline to further highlight your eye makeup, and top it off with a bit of mascara on the lashes. Use an eyebrow pencil to darken your brows, rouge to add some colour to the cheeks, and highlighter for the contours. In the end, round off the look with a swipe of a bright red glossy lip shade.

Karisma's makeup look will pair perfectly with any attire. You can wear it with your lehenga set, kurta and sharara pants or saree. To beautify it further, decorate your hairdo with gajras and wear statement jewellery pieces like Chandbalis, choker necklaces, and mang tika. If you need some inspiration for your outfit today, check out our list of celebrity-inspired looks to steal ideas from here: Isha Ambani, Kareena Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala to Ananya Panday: Celeb-inspired outfit ideas for Diwali parties