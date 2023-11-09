Diwali 2023 calendar: From Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, full details of 5 days of Deepawali and city wise Lakshmi puja timing

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, the biggest Hindu festival, is just around the corner and people are already busy making preparations. It falls on the 15th day of the month of Kartik - the darkest night of the year - according to the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, the festival of lights will be celebrated across India with great pomp and enthusiasm on Sunday, November 12. Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It is believed that on this day Lord Ram, Mata Sita and his brother Lakshman returned to Ayodhya after their 14-year vanvas (exile) and victory over Ravana, the monarch of Lanka. Diwali 2023 calendar and muhurat: Full details of 5 days of Deepawali(Pixabay)

The five-day festival is a celebration of light, prosperity and cultural significance in India. It includes Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali), Diwali (the main event), Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. Each day has its own rituals and traditions, emphasising unity, love and the triumph of light over darkness. It's a time for families to come together, exchange gifts, light lamps and strengthen bonds. From dates to shubh muhurat, here is everything you need to know about the five days of the festival. (Also read: Diwali lights 2023: Why we light diyas on Deepawali )

Diwali 2023 calendar and shubh muhurat: All about five days of Deepawali

Day 1: Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi (November 10)

It marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. On this day, people worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera and purchase new items to bring wealth and prosperity to their lives. The Dhanteras puja muhurat on November 10 will start at 5:47 PM and end at 7:43 PM, according to Drik Panchang. The duration of the muhurat will be 1 hour 56 minutes.

Day 2: Choti Diwali also known as Narak Chaturdashi (November 11)

Choti Diwali, or Naraka Chaturdashi, is celebrated on the second day. It honours Lord Krishna's triumph against the demonic Narakasura. The Abhyang Snan Muhurat will start at 05:28 AM on November 11 and end at 06:41 AM on November 12. During Pradosh Kaal, which starts at 05:29 PM and ends at 08:07 PM, Deepdan is performed.

Day 3: Diwali (November 12)

The third day is the main Diwali festival, celebrated with great enthusiasm. On this day, people decorate their homes with earthen lamps (diyas), colourful rangoli, and lights. Lakshmi Puja is traditionally performed in the evening during the auspicious Pradosh Kaal, which starts from 05:46 PM to 08:22 PM as per Drik Panchang.

Day 4: Govardhan Puja (November 13)

One day following Diwali, Indians celebrate Govardhan Puja, a day dedicated to worshipping Lord Krishna. It is said that by lifting a mountain known as "Govardhan," Lord Krishna rescued the people of Mathura from Lord Indra. According to Drik Panchang, the Govardhan Puja muhurat begins from 06:46 AM to 08:58 AM.

Day 5: Bhai Dooj (November 14)

The last and last day is known as Bhau Beej, Bhai Dooj, or Bhaiya Dooj, and it honours the unique relationship between brothers and sisters. Drik Panchang reports that the holy Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time is scheduled to begin at 01:10 PM on Tuesday, November 14 and end at 03:19 PM, for a total of two hours and nine minutes. In addition, the Dwitiya Tithi will start on November 14 at 02:36 PM and end on November 15 at 01:47 PM.

City-wise Lakshmi puja muhurat

New Delhi: 5:32 pm to 8:00 pm

Mumbai: 5:47 pm to 8:14 pm

Kolkata: 5:17 pm to 7:45 pm

Chennai: 5:52 pm to 8:08 pm

Bengaluru: 5:49 pm to 8:16 pm

Jaipur: 5:48 pm to 7:44 pm

Hyderabad: 5:52 pm to 7:53 pm

Chandigarh: 5:37 pm to 7:32 pm

Ahmedabad: 6:07 pm to 8:06 pm

Gurugram: 5:40 pm to 7:36 pm

Noida: 5:39 pm to 7:34 pm

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!