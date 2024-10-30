Bollywood-inspired stylish blouses to make a statement at your Diwali party

Diwali 2024 fashion tips: Diwali festivities are incomplete without getting together with your loved ones for a lively and fun-filled bash. To attend these parties, you need the best traditional attire. Since many of us choose sarees or lehengas for these get-togethers, you need a statement blouse to make your outfits shine. And what better place to take some style inspirations than your favourite celebrities' closets? Here are some of our favourite recommendations. Diwali 2024 fashion tips: Statement blouses to wear for your Diwali party.

The body ornament

Made from Karnataka red soil and Multani clay, Sonam Kapoor's body ornament was the highlight of this Diwali season. Get creative and take inspiration from Sonam to create a similar look for your Diwali look. This strapless and body-hugging blouse can be made from paper mâché using your body measurements and secured in the back with ribbon ties.

Mirror-embellished blouse

Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday wear the mirror-embellished blouse.

Whether it is a simple silk saree or a crinkled lehenga skirt, a mirror-embellished blouse will add the perfect shine to your outfit. You can either pick a half-sleeved version like Bhumi or add some oomph with a strapless bustier like Ananya. While Bhumi and Ananya didn't skip the necklace with their looks, a heavily embellished mirror blouse will allow you to ditch accessories for a fuss-free look.

The classic backless silk blouse

A classic silk blouse is a timeless piece and goes perfectly well with your sarees and lehenga skirts. Like Sobhita, you can add extra elements to it with some gota patti embroidery and a backless design.

Bow-in-the-back blouse

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala blouse designed by Sabyasachi features a bow in the back and a sequin-embellished bustier on the front. This design will add a contemporary touch to your traditional saree or lehenga. You can even wear a similar piece with sharara or flared pants.

Jewellery blouse

Isha Ambani and Janhvi Kapoor wear the temple jewellery blouse.

Temple jewellery blouses became all the rage during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities. Isha Ambani and Janhvi Kapoor wore this style during the events. You can pair this statement style with a plain silk drape or a satin lehenga skirt.