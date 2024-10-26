Happy Diwali 2024: 50+ best wishes, images, messages, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on Deepawali

Diwali 2024: The biggest festival of the year is just around the corner. Diwali, also known as Deepavali or the Festival of Lights, is the most significant Hindu celebration, marked by joy, lights, and vibrant decorations. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Diwali falls on the 15th day of the month of Kartik, which is the darkest night of the year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31. The festivities last for five days, beginning with Dhanteras and concluding with Bhai Dooj. (Also read: Diwali 2024 calendar: When is Diwali, Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj? Check dates for 5 days of Festival of Lights ) Happy Diwali 2024: Celebrate Diwali with these wishes, images and messages.(HT photo)

If you and your loved ones are celebrating this auspicious day, make it even more memorable by sharing warm wishes on social media. Check out our special collection of best Diwali wishes, images, greetings and festive messages perfect for WhatsApp and Facebook status updates.

Happy Diwali 2024: Wishes and images

May the brightness of Diwali fill your days with new hope and endless possibilities. Wishing you a beautiful and blessed Diwali.

Light up your life with health, wealth, and happiness this Diwali! Here’s to a festival filled with warmth, peace, and good cheer. Happy Diwali.

Diwali, the festival of lights, brings joy and hope.(Canva)

May the diyas’ lights illuminate your life with love, laughter, and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali.

This Diwali, may your home be filled with good vibes, laughter, and beautiful memories with loved ones. Happy Diwali

Wishing you a Diwali filled with beautiful beginnings, new hopes, and lots of happy moments. May your life be as colourful and bright as the rangoli.

Families gather to celebrate with love and laughter.(Canva)

As we celebrate the Festival of Lights, may this Diwali mark the beginning of a bright, joyful, and prosperous year for you. Happy Diwali

May the light of Diwali guide you to success, peace, and happiness. Here’s to a beautiful and meaningful Diwali for you and your family

Sending you warm wishes and the joy of Diwali! May this festive season bring all the success and prosperity you deserve. Happy Diwali!

Happy Diwali 2024: Greetings, SMS and messages

Wishing you a Diwali filled with warmth, light, and endless joy. May your days sparkle as brightly as the diyas.

Fireworks light up the night sky, filling it with joy.(Freepik)

May the Festival of Lights brighten your life with love, happiness, and success. Happy Diwali!

Let this Diwali bring you peace, prosperity, and positivity. Shine on and enjoy the festivities.

May your Diwali be blessed with joy, laughter, and beautiful memories with loved ones. Happy Diwali.

Wishing you a Diwali full of love, light, and laughter. Here’s to a bright and prosperous year ahead!

Homes are adorned with colourful rangoli and bright diyas.(Freepik)

Light up your soul and your spaces this Diwali! Wishing you a festival as radiant as your dreams.

Here’s to diyas, dreams, and delightful moments—may Diwali bring you all three in abundance.

This Diwali, may your path be lit with success and your heart be warmed with joy. Shine on!

Let the colours of rangoli and glow of diyas bring a new spark to your life. Happy Diwali.

Turn on the lights, turn up the joy, and let Diwali illuminate every corner of your life!

Here’s to a Diwali of smiles as bright as the fireworks and moments as sweet as the mithai.

Happy Diwali 2024: Facebook and WhatsApp status

Here’s to a Diwali of new beginnings and bright futures. May this year bring you all that you wish for! Happy Diwali 2024

Happy Diwali! May every diya you light bring you closer to happiness, health, and harmony.

Happy Diwali 2024! May your life be filled with the light of diyas and the warmth of love. Wishing you a sparkling year ahead.

The festival marks the victory of light over darkness.(Canva)

On this Diwali, may your heart be as bright as the diyas, and your future as colourful as the rangoli. Wishing everyone a joyful Diwali!

Happy Diwali! May the warmth of this festival fill your life with happiness, peace, and success. Have a beautiful Diwali

Let the beauty of Diwali fill your heart with joy, and the coming year bring you all you desire. Happy Diwali 2024!

Happy Diwali to all! May this festival of lights illuminate your path to success and bring joy to your heart. Shine bright!

On this day, people worship Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity.(Canva)

Here’s to a Diwali where each flame brings peace, each spark spreads joy, and each smile brightens lives. Happy Diwali 2024!

This Diwali, let’s leave behind the shadows of yesterday and celebrate a future full of light, love, and laughter. Happy Diwali to all

Celebrate light, love, and laughter this Diwali! May each diya you light be a wish for happiness, health, and harmony. Happy Diwali

Happy Diwali WhatsApp messages and greetings:

1. Wishing you a Diwali filled with endless joy, warmth, and light. May your life shine brighter with every diya lit. Happy Diwali! 🪔✨

2. Happy Diwali! May this festival bring you love, laughter, and prosperity to last throughout the year. 🌟🎉

3. On this Diwali, may you be blessed with happiness, health, and endless joy. Here’s to a beautiful and prosperous year ahead! 🎇🪔

4. May your Diwali be filled with beautiful moments, joyful gatherings, and sparkling memories. Wishing you a blessed and bright Diwali! ✨❤️

5. As the lights shine and the diyas glow, may this Diwali bring you peace, prosperity, and happiness in all you do. Happy Diwali! 🎆🌌

6. Let’s celebrate light over darkness and love over hate. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Diwali! 🪔🎨

7. This Diwali, may the glow of diyas and the warmth of loved ones bring joy and prosperity into your life. Happy Diwali to you and yours! 🪔💫

8. Sending you love, light, and laughter this Diwali! May each diya you light bring happiness and new beginnings. Happy Diwali! 🌠✨

9. Happy Diwali! May the brightness of the season fill your life with joy, and may the new year bring you success and cheer. 🌟🪔

10 Here’s to a Diwali full of lights, love, and laughter. May you shine brighter this festive season and always. Happy Diwali! 🎇❤️

11. Happy Diwali! May the festival of lights illuminate your path to success and fill your life with happiness and peace. 🪔🌟

12. Wishing you a Diwali overflowing with joy and prosperity. May your home be filled with the warmth of love and laughter. 🎉✨

13. On this Diwali, let’s light up our lives with joy, positivity, and endless blessings. Have a beautiful and blessed festival! 🪔💖

14. May the colours of Diwali fill your life with joy and happiness, and may the light of diyas guide you to success and fulfillment. Happy Diwali! 🎆🌈

15. Sending you heartfelt wishes for a joyous Diwali! May every moment be filled with happiness and every day with blessings. 🌠🎇

16. Let’s celebrate the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Wishing you and your family a prosperous and joyous Diwali! 🪔✨

17. Happy Diwali! May your life be as colourful as the rangoli and as bright as the diyas. Let’s spread love and joy this festive season! 🌟🎨

18. This Diwali, may your heart be filled with joy and your life with success. Here’s to a bright and prosperous new year! 🎉🪔

19. As you celebrate Diwali, may your home be filled with light, your heart with love, and your life with happiness. Wishing you a wonderful festival! 🌈💫

20. Happy Diwali! May the divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi bring you prosperity and good fortune today and always. 🌠🪔