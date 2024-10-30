Throwing a Diwali 2024 party? 5 essentials to make your Festival of Lights celebration unforgettable for guests

Diwali 2024: When you are surrounded by friends and family, a warm glow of comfort and peace lights deep within you as this is what Diwali celebrates - the essence of togetherness. So it is no wonder that every house decks up to be the host of a fabulous Diwali party; be it an evening party or an afternoon brunch. The festive cheer and laughter bring a positive energy home. However idyllic these Diwali parties may be, hosting them requires preparation. Get your Diwali party aesthetic right with these essentials: Diwali 2024: Celebrate Diwali with friends and family by hosting a Diwali party.(Pexels)

Festive decor

Diyas are essential for decorating the house.(Pexels)

Leave no stone unturned to achieve the festive decor finesse. The decor sets the mood for the party and gets it rolling. So effective decor immediately brightens up the mood of the guests. Decorations should be to a tee. Make a rangoli at the entrance and even inside the home, at the corners of the rooms. Hang fairylights on your balcony or garden, light diyas or use LED diyas to illuminate your house. Don’t forget light lanterns for a creative spin to your lighting decorations. Keep a photo booth along with your festive decor to capture memories of the fun time.

Fragrant space

Fresh flowers emit a beautiful fragrance and can be used as a part of decoration.(Pexels)

Make your party smell great You can use incense sticks with traditional scents like jasmine and sandalwood, which are perfect for the festival. If you want a luxurious scenting space, go for potpourri. It can be placed on tabletops alongside festive decorations, oozing fragrance and looking beautiful. Scented candles are another go-to option for creating a soothing atmosphere, whether you choose a woodsy pine scent or a floral lavender scent.

Music sorted

What’s a party without music? Run thorough checks of your music system to avoid last-minute technical glitches. Curate playlists for non-stop fun, adding Diwali Bollywood hits and underrated songs. In fact, create multiple playlists for each moment—whether it is slow music during dinner, upbeat tunes for game night or energetic tracks for dancing.

Game night

Game night has a lot of potential - from board games to traditional games like antakshari. To amp up the fun, set up a board game corner for those of your guests who are interested in the game. You can even keep small, fun prizes for the winners. It drives a healthy competition and attracts more participants.

Food

Serve traditional food for dinner.(Pexels)

Make sure there is an ample supply of snacks. Serve traditional appetizers like samosas, pakoras, chaat and dhokla, or try Indo-Chinese options like spring rolls. Offer refreshing drinks like shikanji and sharbat throughout the evening. Then, serve a hearty dinner. End the night with a bang with desserts like gulab jamun and rashmalai. Always do a proper headcount when planning the food to avoid shortages. Make sure there is a proper seating arrangement as well.

