Diwali 2024: Lakshmi Puja Muhurat, Panchang details

The festival of Diwali is celebrated on the Amavasya (new moon) of the Krishna Paksha. This year, there is much debate about when the festival should be celebrated since the Amavasya tithi spills over two days, commencing on October 31 at 3:52 PM and ending on November 1 at 6:16 PM. Due to this overlap, some experts have professed to celebrate Diwali on October 31, while others prefer observing it on November 1, aligning with traditional customs. Read about the Panchang horoscope this Diwali 2024.

Experts claim that Amavasya begins on October 31, 2024, at 3:52 PM, and Pradosh Kaal falls the same evening. Traditionally, Diwali is celebrated when both occur together, making October 31 ideal for Lakshmi Puja. Some spiritual leaders further recommend celebrating Diwali on the night when Amavasya begins, ensuring the festival aligns with its symbolic significance of darkness dispelled by light.

Some other experts claim that in Vedic traditions, Udaya Tithi (the tithi present at sunrise) holds great importance for auspicious events. On November 1, 2024, Amavasya will continue through sunrise and end at 6:16 PM, making it spiritually aligned for Diwali celebrations. This strengthens the belief that November 1 is the ideal day for Diwali.

According to Drik Panchang, Diwali should be celebrated on November 1, 2024. Performing Lakshmi Puja on the evening of November 1 during Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Kaal will ensure the rituals are conducted under the most favourable planetary conditions.

For our reader’s benefit, the following is the auspicious muhurat for celebrating Diwali on both days:

Auspicious Diwali Muhurat for October 31, 2024

-- Pradosh Kaal – 5:35 PM to 8:11 PM

-- Vrishabha Kaal – 6:21 PM to 8:17 PM

-- Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 6:25 PM to 8:32 PM

Auspicious Diwali Muhurat for November 1, 2024

-- Pradosh Kaal - 05:36 PM to 08:11 PM

-- Vrishabha Kaal - 06:19 PM to 08:15 PM

-- Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 05:36 PM to 06:16 PM

