Diwali 2024: 10 auspicious items to buy on Diwali to get Maa Lakshmi's blessings

Diwali 2024: Diwali falls on Thursday, October 31. The festival celebrates the victory of good over evil. On this day, devotees worship Maa Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kuber, decorate their homes with flowers, diyas and lights, make rangolis, wear new clothes, exchange gifts, and visit their loved ones. Lakshmi Puja is also performed on this day. To make the puja ceremony more auspicious, buying special items to seek Maa Laksmi's blessings is advised. Check out our list. Diwali 2024: Buying Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha's idols on Diwali is considered auspicious. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Diwali 2024: What to buy on Diwali to get Maa Lakshmi's blessings

According to Drik Panchang, here are 10 items that one should buy during Lakshmi Puja.

Auspicious items to buy New idols or pictures Maa Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kuber's Raw turmeric Dakshinavarti shankh (conch shell) Broom Cowries Puffed rice and batasha Gold or silver coins Betel, Bilva and Tulsi leaves Lotus seed and lotus flower Five big earthen diyas and 25 small earthen diyas

Buying all these items during Diwali and using them for Lakshmi Puja is considered auspicious. According to panchang, they should be obtained before the festival.

New idols of Maa Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kuber: For Diwali puja, buy earthen idols of Maa Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kuber. You can also buy gold or silver idols. If none of the above are possible, get pictures and place them in your puja room or area.

Place Maa Lakshmi, Lord Kuber and Lord Ganesha's idols in your place of worship during Diwali puja. (Pinterest)

Raw turmeric: Buying raw turmeric during Diwali is considered auspicious. Use it during the Lakshmi Puja on Diwali.

Dakshinavarti shankh: Buy a Dakshinavarti shankh (conch shell) for Diwali puja. Fill it with rice grains and coloured kumkum, and keep it in your home temple.

Broom: Buying a broom is considered auspicious for Diwali puja. It is considered a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi.

On Diwali, people buy brooms as it is believed that it will bring prosperity. (PTI)

Cowries: Cowries are considered a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi. Buying Gomti Chakra along with cowries is also auspicious.

Puffed rice and batasha: It is believed that one should buy puffed rice and batasha on Diwali to please Goddess Lakshmi.

Gold or silver coins: Buying gold or silver coins with Goddess Lakshmi's image is a ritual that must be practised on Diwali. Keeping these coins is considered extremely auspicious and brings luck and prosperity.

Keeping a silver coin engraved with the image of Goddess Lakshmi is believed to bring luck. (PTI)

Betel, Bilva and Tulsi leaves: Betel, Bilva and Tulsi leaves are auspicious for Diwali puja. One should keep them in the place of worship.

Lotus seed and flower: Keeping lotus seeds and flowers for Maa Lakshmi's worship is a must during Diwali.

Diyas: Decorating your home with five big earthen diyas and 25 small earthen diyas to welcome Maa Lakshmi is considered very auspicious on Diwali.