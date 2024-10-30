Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Diwali 2024: 10 auspicious items to buy on Diwali to get Maa Lakshmi's blessings

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Oct 30, 2024 02:23 PM IST

Diwali 2024: Diwali is on Thursday, October 31. Here are some auspicious items, including diyas and silver coins, that you should buy.

Diwali 2024: Diwali falls on Thursday, October 31. The festival celebrates the victory of good over evil. On this day, devotees worship Maa Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kuber, decorate their homes with flowers, diyas and lights, make rangolis, wear new clothes, exchange gifts, and visit their loved ones. Lakshmi Puja is also performed on this day. To make the puja ceremony more auspicious, buying special items to seek Maa Laksmi's blessings is advised. Check out our list.

Diwali 2024: Buying Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha's idols on Diwali is considered auspicious. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Diwali 2024: Buying Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha's idols on Diwali is considered auspicious. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

(Also Read | Diwali 2024 calendar: When is Diwali, Choti Diwali, Bhai Dooj? Check out the dates for 5 days of Festival of Lights)

Diwali 2024: What to buy on Diwali to get Maa Lakshmi's blessings

According to Drik Panchang, here are 10 items that one should buy during Lakshmi Puja.

Auspicious items to buy
New idols or pictures Maa Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kuber's
Raw turmeric
Dakshinavarti shankh (conch shell)
Broom 
Cowries
Puffed rice and batasha
Gold or silver coins 
Betel, Bilva and Tulsi leaves
Lotus seed and lotus flower
Five big earthen diyas and 25 small earthen diyas

Buying all these items during Diwali and using them for Lakshmi Puja is considered auspicious. According to panchang, they should be obtained before the festival.

New idols of Maa Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kuber: For Diwali puja, buy earthen idols of Maa Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kuber. You can also buy gold or silver idols. If none of the above are possible, get pictures and place them in your puja room or area.

Place Maa Lakshmi, Lord Kuber and Lord Ganesha's idols in your place of worship during Diwali puja. (Pinterest)
Place Maa Lakshmi, Lord Kuber and Lord Ganesha's idols in your place of worship during Diwali puja. (Pinterest)

Raw turmeric: Buying raw turmeric during Diwali is considered auspicious. Use it during the Lakshmi Puja on Diwali.

Dakshinavarti shankh: Buy a Dakshinavarti shankh (conch shell) for Diwali puja. Fill it with rice grains and coloured kumkum, and keep it in your home temple.

Broom: Buying a broom is considered auspicious for Diwali puja. It is considered a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi.

On Diwali, people buy brooms as it is believed that it will bring prosperity. (PTI)
On Diwali, people buy brooms as it is believed that it will bring prosperity. (PTI)

Cowries: Cowries are considered a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi. Buying Gomti Chakra along with cowries is also auspicious.

Puffed rice and batasha: It is believed that one should buy puffed rice and batasha on Diwali to please Goddess Lakshmi.

Gold or silver coins: Buying gold or silver coins with Goddess Lakshmi's image is a ritual that must be practised on Diwali. Keeping these coins is considered extremely auspicious and brings luck and prosperity.

Keeping a silver coin engraved with the image of Goddess Lakshmi is believed to bring luck. (PTI)
Keeping a silver coin engraved with the image of Goddess Lakshmi is believed to bring luck. (PTI)

Betel, Bilva and Tulsi leaves: Betel, Bilva and Tulsi leaves are auspicious for Diwali puja. One should keep them in the place of worship.

Lotus seed and flower: Keeping lotus seeds and flowers for Maa Lakshmi's worship is a must during Diwali.

Diyas: Decorating your home with five big earthen diyas and 25 small earthen diyas to welcome Maa Lakshmi is considered very auspicious on Diwali.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //