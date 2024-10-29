Choti Diwali 2024 date: Is Choti Diwali on October 30 or 31? Correct date and shubh muhurat for Naraka Chaturdashi

Choti Diwali 2024: The auspicious festival of Choti Diwali is celebrated with pomp annually. Also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, the festival falls on the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. In the five-day-long Diwali festivities calendar, Choti Diwali generally falls after Dhanteras and a day before Deepawali. This year, Diwali falls on October 31. So, there is confusion about whether Choti Diwali will be celebrated on October 30 or 31. Find out the correct date and shubh muhurat here. Choti Diwali 2024: Know the correct date of Narak Chaturdashi. (Pixabay)

Choti Diwali 2024 date: Is Choti Diwali on October 30 or 31?

According to Drik Panchang, Choti Diwali falls on the same day as Diwali this year. It will be celebrated on October 31.

Choti Diwali 2024: Shubh Muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious timings to keep in mind on Choti Diwali.

Muhurat Timings Abhyang Snan Muhurat 5:20 am to 6:32 am Krishna Dashami Moonrise at Abhyang Snan 5:20 am Chaturdashi Tithi Begins 1:15 pm on October 30 Chaturdashi Tithi Ends 3:52 pm on October 31 Brahma Muhurat 4:49 am to 5:41 am Abhijit Muhurat 11:42 am to 12:27 pm Vijaya Muhurat 1:55 pm to 2:39 pm

All you need to know about Choti Diwali

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna defeated a demon named Narakasura on this day. It is believed that on this day, Lord Krishna took an oil bath after killing the demon Narakasura during Brahma Muhurat. Hence, devotees should take a ritualistic oil bath before sunrise on this day. Additionally, a night before Diwali, lighting a lamp towards the south in honour of Lord Yama is considered auspicious. The diya is called Yam Deep. It is believed that lighting a lamp in the name of Yama a day before Diwali ends the fear of untimely death.