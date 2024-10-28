Happy Dhanteras 2024 wishes: Top 30 greetings, images, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones

Dhanteras 2024: Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is an annual festival that marks the beginning of the five-day-long Diwali festivities. It falls on October 29. On this day, Hindu devotees worship Lord Kuber, Lord Dhanvantari, and Goddess Lakshmi. They also buy gold and silver coins, jewellery, brooms, and utensils for prosperity and wealth. You can make the celebrations special by sending wishes, images, messages, greetings, and WhatsApp and Facebook status to your loved ones. Dhanteras 2024: Wish your loved ones on Dhanteras with these auspicious greetings, images and messages.

Dhanteras is also known as Dhantrayodashi.

Dhanteras 2024 wishes and images

Happy Dhanteras! Let’s gather and celebrate the abundance in our lives and the love that binds us together.

May this auspicious day bring you all wealth, happiness, and the fulfilment of all your dreams.

On this auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, may our home be filled with joy and our lives with prosperity.

Wishing you a joyful Dhanteras filled with love and prosperity. Let’s celebrate the blessings of friendship and abundance.

Sending warm wishes on Dhanteras. May our family continue to thrive in love, health, and wealth.

This year, Dhanteras falls on October 29.

On this Dhanteras, may you shine as brightly as the gold you cherish. Cheers to good fortune and lasting friendships.

Happy Dhanteras to my wonderful family! May we always support each other and celebrate the joys of life together.

On this Dhanteras, let’s count our blessings and cherish each moment together. Wishing you all a day filled with happiness.

Happy Dhanteras! May Goddess Lakshmi bless your home and loved ones with prosperity and success.

Sending you warm wishes on Dhanteras! May this day bring you joy, health, and richness.

Dhanteras 2024 Facebook and WhatsApp status

Lord Kuber, Lord Dhanvantari, and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped on Dhanteras.

Wishing everyone a prosperous Dhanteras filled with wealth and happiness.

May this Dhanteras bring joy, health, and endless blessings to you and your family.

Shimmering lights and the sound of coins! Here's to a bright Dhanteras.

On this auspicious day of Dhanteras, may your life be filled with abundance and prosperity.

Let’s celebrate Dhanteras by welcoming wealth and positivity into our lives.

Dhanteras is not just about gold, but about the richness of life and love.

May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with success and happiness this Dhanteras.

People buy gold and silver items, utensils and more on Dhanteras.

This Dhanteras, let's invest in our dreams and the future.

On this auspicious occasion, may your life be filled with health, wealth, and happiness.

Wishing everyone a Dhanteras as bright as the gold we cherish.

Dhanteras 2024 special greetings and messages

May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera always guide you in life and bless you with prosperity.

May this auspicious day bring you wealth, health, and endless joy. Let’s celebrate Dhanteras together.

Let's begin Diwali celebrations and bask in the glory of Maa Lakshmi and God Kuber on Dhanteras.

Happy Dhanteras to all.

On this Dhanteras, may our family be blessed with good fortune and joy.

Let’s cherish our bonds and welcome abundance into the family. Happy Dhanteras.

Wishing you all a blessed Dhanteras. Let's light diyas and spread positivity.

May Goddess Lakshmi fill your home with happiness and prosperity today and always.

Happy Dhanteras to my dear family! I hope Lord Kuber shower his blessings on all of us.

May our lives shine as brightly as the gold we cherish, filled with love and happiness.

Wishing you and your loved ones a prosperous and Happy Dhanteras.