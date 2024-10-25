Menu Explore
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Dhanteras 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, city-wise timings, significance and more ahead of 5-day Diwali festivities

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Oct 25, 2024 05:17 PM IST

Dhanteras 2024: Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. Know its date, shubh muhurat, city-wise timings, and festival's significance.

Dhanteras 2024: Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is annually celebrated before Diwali. Hindus celebrate the festival to honour Lord Kuber, the god of wealth, Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda and health, and Goddes Lakshmi. On this day, people buy items of silver and gold, utensils, and brooms, as it is considered auspicious. As the festival nears, know its date, shubh muhurat, city-wise puja timings, and significance. 

People buy gold and silver items on the occasion of Dhanteras. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
(Also Read | What to buy on Dhanteras? Bring home these 5 auspicious items for good luck and prosperity)

Dhanteras 2024: When is Dhanteras?

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day-long Diwali festivities. Every year, it is celebrated on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in Kartik (October to November) month. This year, it falls on Tuesday, October 29.

Dhanteras 2024: Shubh Muhurat and City-wise Dhantrayodashi timings

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 7:00 PM to 8:49 PM

The puja muhurat will last for an hour and 50 minutes. 

Yama Deepam falls on Tuesday, October 29. 

Pradosh Kaal - 6:12 pm to 8:53 pm

Vrishabha Kaal - 7:00 pm to 8:49 pm

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 1:01 am on October 29

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 3:45 am on October 30

As per Drik Panchang, here's the city-wise Dhantrayodashi muhurat for October 29: 

CityTimings
New Delhi6:31 pm to 8:13 pm
Gurugram6:32 pm to 8:14 pm
Noida 6:31 pm to 8:12 pm
Mumbai 7:04 pm to 8:37 pm
Pune 7:01 pm to 8:33 pm
Chennai6:44 pm to 8:11 pm
Jaipur6:40 pm to 8:20 pm 
Hyderabad6:45 pm to 8:15 pm
Chandigarh6:29 pm to 8:13 pm
Kolkata5:57 pm to 7:33 pm
Bengaluru6:55 pm to 8:22 pm
Ahmedabad6:59 pm to 8:35 pm

Dhanteras 2024: Significance

Dhanteras marks the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, who is believed to bring good fortune and prosperity. Additionally, worshipping Lord Kuber along with Maa Lakshmi signifies the importance of wealth and prosperity. The day also signals the beginning of Diwali festivities and the act of cleansing and purifying homes, minds, and souls. 

Story Saved
