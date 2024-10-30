When Diwali met Halloween: These hilarious memes explain rare festival crossover

In a rare and unusual coincidence, Diwali and Halloween are falling on the same day: October 31. The two different holidays have nothing in common and preparing yourself for both or picking one is surely becoming a difficult task for many online. Users shared memes showing ghosts performing pooja as Halloween and Diwali fall on the same day this year. (X/@CarraDeShaukeen)

To share their unique takes on combining the two holidays, many social media users used memes to accurately depict the best of both worlds as the festival of lights meets spooky season.

Here are some memes to explain the festival fusion:

One user shared a video of a ghost doing aarti and wrote the hilarious caption: “When Diwali and Halloween fall on the same day—light up the diyas and dodge the ghosts!"

Many others chose to pay an ode to popular sitcom The Office, where Steve Carell's character Michael Scott calls Diwali the “Indian Halloween”. In the infamous Diwali episode, Michael Scott even performs a hilarious Diwali song that pays ode to Goddess of Destruction, Kali.

Users, especially those living abroad, said they planned to dress up as Michael Scott on Halloween to perfectly encapsulate the meeting of the two festivals.

Another user claimed that Indian families will be handing out laddoos for Trick and Treat, a popular Halloween custom where children dressed up in their Halloween costumes go door to door to ask for sweet treats.

One user poked fun at workplace celebrations for both the festivals. The result: A group of people dressed as the horror movie character “The Nun” dancing to Tamannah Bhatia's hit song “Aaj ki Raat”.

Watch the hilarious video here:

One social media user went as far as to use Artificial Intelligence to fuse the two festivals. The image thus created shows a woman in a saree working on a rangoli while a person dressed as a ghost sits next to her with Diwali diyas and Halloween pumpkins around them.