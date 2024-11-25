Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's love story reminds internet of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na as old photo with Tara Sutaria resurfaces

Aadar Jain locked in his commitment to lady love Alekha Advani earlier this year, on September 1, with a stunning carousel from their proposal trip to the Maldives. Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's roka has the internet throwing it back to the groom-to-be's Tara era(Photos: X)

On Saturday, November 23, the duo hosted their official roka ceremony for friends and family. Another big fat Kapoor khandaan wedding may be on the way but the internet just cannot seem to get over the groom-to-be's doomed romance with former partner Tara Sutaria. And the fact that Alekha and Tara knew each other socially at the time of the latter's romance with Aadar only intensifies the sauce for the internet.

A photo featuring the trio, if we may call them that, shared by Alekha back in the day, featured a caption which described herself as 'third wheeling' Aadar and Tara. From then to now, Tara being out of the picture and Aadar and Alekha planning out their lives together, the internet seems to be shuttling between 2 theories — flouting of the girl code and, wait for it...a real-life Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na!

A refresher — the 2008 Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza-starrer featured the fresh faces as Jai and Aditi, childhood best friends who just couldn't gauge their feelings for one another till there were two other romantic interests in their lives; Meghna for Jai and Sushant for Aditi. Regardless, the film of course ends with Jai and Aditi realising what was there all along. Can't see the similarity? A Redditor who has clearly thought long and hard about this explains: "I feel bad for Tara, I do, very much!!!! But, this is the plot of 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' movie. In that movie most of the people supported Jai and Aditi and made it a classic. Here the guy is Jai, Tara is Meghna and the best friend girl is 'Aditi'. I’m not trying to justify anything here, when I saw the movie I did understand Jai (this guy) and Aditi( the best friend) but my heart was always with Meghna (Tara) bcoz she did nothing wrong yet suffered...". Another comment concurred: "Umm no one had an issue with the Jaane tu ya jaane na trope. Jay was dating someone and then went on to propose to Aditi".

Speaking of girl code, whether or not it was flouted, is none of our business. That being said, a pro-Alekha comment in the mix reflected: "Why are people outright lying that Alekha and Tara were friends? Alekha is Adar’s childhood friend, so she broke no girl code by dating her own friend just because she’s hung out with his exes in the past. And how do we even know Tara is the hurt party in the breakup? Maybe she broke things off. Everyone’s going off based on just assumptions". And just to balance things out, a pro-Tara comment, referencing the scrumptious homemade spreads the actor often shares to her socials, read: "Bros never gonna have those perfectly laid out tables full of awesome food, what a loss".

Are you team Tara or team Alekha?