Tara Sutaria brought in her Roj birthday with homemade Berry Pulav and Junglee Maas: Recreate it for dinner!

There's just something incredibly gratifying about rice and meat. So when Tara Sutaria turned a gracious host for her family and friends on the occasion of her Roj birthday, she planned a fitting Parsi feast to fit the bill. While her guests were of course spoilt for choice, the Berry Pulav and Junglee Maas stood out on the beautifully captured tablescape shots. So here is your recipe dump to recreate the sumptuous duo if you're craving some carbs and oils today. Fancy some Berry Pulav with Junglee Maas just like Tara Sutaria for her Roj birthday? We have just the recipes for you!

Sanjeev Kapoor's Berry Pulav

Ingredients: Basmati rice (soaked for 20 minutes) - 1.5 cups, dried chopped cranberries - 1/4 cup, saffron strands - a pinch, jeera - 1/2tsp, haldi - 1/4tsp, red chilli powder -1tsp, ginger-garlic paste - 1tbsp, coriander powder - 1tsp, green cardamom powder - 1/4tsp, poppy seed paste - 1tbsp, tomato puree - 1/2 cup, salt to taste, boneless chicken (cut into 1 inch pieces) - 400gms, fresh chopped coriander leaves, browned onions - 1/2 cup, chaat masala - 1tsp, garam masala powder - 1/2tsp, sugar - 1tsp, fried cashew nuts - 1/4 cup

Method: Cook rice in 3 cups of hot water, salt, saffron and ghee. Separately, heat some ghee and add jeera, haldi, chilli powder and ginger-garlic paste. Now add coriander powder, cardamom powder and poppy seed paste followed by tomato puree and salt. Cook this till the ghee separates. Now add the chicken, coriander leaves, half the browned onions. Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Add chaat masala, garam masala and sugar followed by water. Spread the rice on top of the chicken with the remaining browned onions, cashewnuts, coriander and berries. Drizzle some ghee, cover and cook for 10 minutes more. Serve hot.

Anu Merton's Junglee Maas

Ingredients: Mathania red chillies - 100 to 200gms, cinnamon - 1 stem, black whole pepper - 1tsp, bay leaf - 2, lamb or goat, ghee - 200gms

Anu Merton's Junglee Maas(Photo: Anu Merton)

Method: Saute the bay leaf, cinnamon and whole pepper in ghee till fragrant. Then add the lamb pieces and layer on the chillis. Keep stirring and cooking on low heat with a lid on. Frequent splashes of warm water will prevent the meat from sticking to the vessel. This only comes off the fire once you see the meat falling off the bone.

When do you see yourself feasting on this lip smacking duo?