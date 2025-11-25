Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Jr NTR, Karthi, Srinidhi Shetty, Anil Kapoor celebrate weddings in new ad. Watch

Numerous celebrities from across film industries came together for a heartwarming jewellery ad recently. Stars like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Karthi can be seen celebrating the joy of weddings from their respective regions in the ad. Take a look. Kareena Kapoor, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt starred in an advertisement for a jewellery brand.

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Jr NTR come together for an ad

The over 5-minute-long advertisement for Malabar Gold and Diamonds celebrates weddings from across the country. The ad begins with Jr NTR dressed in a white kurta as he accompanies a Telugu bride. Kareena, looking resplendent in pink, arrives for a North Indian wedding, while Karthi is there for a Tamil wedding. Anil Kapoor also dresses up in a sherwani, while Srinidhi feeds sweets to a bride. But almost towards the end of the ad, Alia shows up in a blue lehenga to dance her heart out.

Fans were thrilled to see so many stars come together. One fan commented, “NTR Anna (elder brother) Look,” with fire emojis. Alia’s fans were thrilled to see her dancing. The moment had fans re-sharing her clips on social media with comments like, “OUR RADHA IS SO BACK YALL.” Some thought the ad’s concept was good, leaving comments like, “Beautiful message!” and “Different cultures, one emotion.” The video ends with all the celebrities celebrating the brides of India.

Recent work

Last seen in the 2024 prison break film Jigra, which she also produced, Alia will soon enter the YRF spy universe with Alpha. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, lined up. Kareena was last seen in the 2024 films Crew and Singham Again, as well as the Netflix show Dining With The Kapoors, this year. She will soon star in Daayra with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Jr NTR recently debuted in Bollywood with War 2 and was seen in the Telugu film Devara before that. He is now shooting for a yet-to-be-titled project with Prashanth Neel. Last seen in the 2024 hit Meiyazhagan, Karthi is now starring in Vaa Vaathiyaar, Sardar 2 and Marshal. Srinidhi last starred in the Telugu film Telusu Kada, and Anil was seen in War 2. He has Alpha and King lined up.