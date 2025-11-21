Hrithik Roshan trolls his own film War 2 months after release: ‘My film just bombed at the box office’

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s highly anticipated War 2 proved to be a damp squib at the box office, leaving audiences unimpressed. Now, the actor has finally reacted to the film’s failure for the first time and he did it with a dash of humour. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 released on August 14.

Hrithik trolls War 2 failure

Hrithik recently attended a launch event in Dubai at the Coca Cola Arena for the launch. He trolled his film War 2 while interacting with the host after he welcomed Hrithik on stage. War 2 released on August 14.

The host said, “It feels amazing to be sharing the stage with such a big global icon. We were just discussing earlier how it's been so many years since we've been seeing you on screen. Oh, what a moment this is guys. A big round of applause for the superstar himself over here.”

It was followed by the audience cheering for Hrithik and clapping for him. To this, Hrithik said, “That's very kind of you... You know, my film just bombed at the box office, so it feels very good to get all the love, Thank you.”

Some time back, Hrithik also took to Instagram to talk about playing Kabir in the action thriller. Sharing some BTS stills of the film during the shoot, Hrithik penned a long note. “Playing kabir was so much fun. So relaxed , knew him so well. It was going to be easy. Finally a movie I could do like so many others do, keep it simple , play the actor, do your job and come home. And it was exactly that. I was taken care of so well by my director Ayaan. It was such a pleasure to have his energy on set,” Hrithik wrote in the caption.

He added, "Everything seemed so perfect. Like it's meant to be. A sure shot. No worries , just needed to do my job right. Which Ofcourse I did. But something was lurking behind that presumptuous certainty. A voice that I kept shutting out.."This is too easy ... I know this too well." And another that said “I deserve it , every film doesn't have to be a torture and trauma and an incessant search for the truth of the moment.”"Just relax.""

About War 2

Expectations were soaring for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, which hit theatres over the Independence Day weekend. However, the action thriller received largely mixed reviews and fell short of box office expectations.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Apart from Hrithik and Jr NTR, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Kiara Advani in key roles. Many criticised the makers for dull writing and poor VFX.

The film clashed with Rajinikanth’s Coolie at the box office and managed to collect only ₹236.55 crore net in India and ₹364.35 crore worldwide, against a reported budget of ₹400 crore.