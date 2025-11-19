Odisha schoolboy goes viral with Hrithik Roshan dance from War 2; actor in awe of his 'amazing' moves

Social media can be both a boon and a bane, but for one young boy from Cuttack, Odisha, it has become a life-changing blessing. A video of the child showcasing his extraordinary dance skills has gone viral, earning praise from celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan himself. The video of Odisha boy dancing on Janaab-e-Aali has garnered over 4 lakh likes and a comment by Hrithik Roshan, too.

Odia boy shows off perfect moves from Janaab-e-Aali

The clip, which surfaced online, filmed at an Upper Primary School in Badambadi, shows a group of teachers watching as the boy confidently steps forward and instantly captivates everyone with his sharp, energetic moves to Hrithik Roshan’s hit track Janaab-e-Aali from War 2. His classmates cheer him on as he flawlessly performs the hook step, matching the superstar’s style with surprising precision. The video, which has garnered over 4 lakh likes and 11,000 comments, was captioned: “Meraa Desh badal raha hai…” (My country is changing…).

Hrithik Roshan himself reacted to the video and wrote, “Wah!! Amazing little one.” (Wow!! Amazing, little one.) Popular creators Dhanashree Verma and Awez Darbar also joined in, responding with fire emojis.

Fans react

Social media users flooded the comments section with admiration for the young talent. One user wrote, “Outstanding performance.” Another commented, “Bro’s energy in every step… respect.”

A viewer even remarked, “What a boy, this is better than the original song.” Comparisons to Hrithik Roshan came pouring in, "Little Hrithik Roshan,” wrote one. “Chotu Hrithik Roshan,” added another. One heartwarming comment read, “Arey Chotu, tu ne toh superb dance moves aur super confidence se hum sabka dil jeet liya. God bless you with a super future ahead, keep rocking. (Oh little one, with your superb dance moves and super confidence, you’ve won all our hearts. God bless you with an amazing future ahead, keep shining.)"

Hrithik's professional front

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War 2, starring alongside Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani. He is now gearing up for the highly anticipated Krrish 4, a film he will also direct. Earlier this year, the Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai actor was announced as the lead in a major pan-India project backed by Hombale Films, the banner behind blockbusters like KGF and Kantara. Speaking about the collaboration, Hrithik said, “I’m looking forward to partnering with them and delivering a cinematic experience for our audience. We are dreaming big and committed to bringing this vision to life.”