‘What a film’: Alia Bhatt catches a show of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, declares ‘two stars are born’

Alia Bhatt is now a certified fan of Saiyaara. The actor took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a long note after watching the Mohit Suri film, showering high praise for the two leads- Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Alia said that Saiyaara ‘is full of heart, full of soul, full of something that just stays with you… in the best way.’ (Also read: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda thank audience after historic opening day of Saiyaara, fans say they created magic onscreen) Alia Bhatt shared a glowing review of Saiyaara.

What Alia said about Saiyaara

Sharing a picture from the making of the film, which had director Mohit Suri interacting with Ahaan and Aneet on set, Alia began in the caption, “It’s safe to say… two beautiful, magical STARS are born ✨✨✨✨ @aneetpadda_ @ahaanpandayy — I don’t remember the last time I looked at two actors with such awe. With stars in my eyes… watching the stars in yours. You both shine with such individuality, such honesty — I could watch you again, and again, and again. (And let’s be honest… I probably will.) I’ve already gushed to you both individually — but clearly, once was not enough. So here I am. Gushing. Again.”

‘Saiyaara is full of heart’

She praised Mohit Suri, and continued, “To the captain of this very wonderful ship @mohitsuri — what a film. What feeling. What music!!!!!!!! You made me feel things that only the movies can make you feel. Saiyaara is full of heart, full of soul, full of something that just stays with you… in the best way. To the entire team, to @yrf — congratulations on this beautiful creation. This isn’t just a film. It’s a moment. And I’m so glad I got to feel it 💛☀️”

Reacting to the post, Aneet commented, “You’re my hero, always have been. Ever since I can remember. Thank you. The beauty that you are.”

Saiyaara has already set the record for the highest opening-day collection by a Hindi film with debutants as leads. The film collected ₹21 crore on its first day of release, one of the highest of the year. The film is produced by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani.