Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda thank audience after historic opening day of Saiyaara, fans say they created magic onscreen

The Saiyaara craze has taken over the box office in India, with fans cheering in theatres and loving the performances of newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The musical romance has received immense buzz from fans and social media and went on to register a massive ₹21 crore collection on its opening day. The stars, Ahaan and Aneet, have now expressed their sincere gratitude towards fans for all the love and appreciation. (Also read: Saiyaara is a success already? 4 box office records broken by Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film) Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda recreated the pose from their film poster.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda thank fans

Ahaan and Aneet made a joint post on their Instagram accounts on Saturday to thank fans. They recreated the pose in the official theatrical poster, where both of them sat in front of each other, with their faces close. In the caption, they wrote, “We love you forever and ever and ever ❤️‍🔥💗💫”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the picture, several fans who had watched the film added to the comments. A fan said, “They are already married in my head, idc.” A second fan said, “Wwhat a debut performance ! I had goosebumps and couldn’t take my eyes off of you. Same scale and craze as the debut of Hrithik, Ranveer and Ranbir. What an absolute diamond.”

A comment read, “You guys seriously killed it. The chemistry and music had me blushing through tears, watched it today and I’m in love! Badly wanna watch it again.” “Finally you both proved Good acting & story doesn't need stars. You two were magic on screen,” said a fan. “Happy endings still exist,” admitted a fan.

Saiyaara revolves around love story that blossoms between a short-tempered musician named Krish Kapur (Ahaan Panday) and Vaani (Aneet Padda), a shy, aspiring journalist. The film received praise for the easy chemistry between the two leads and the music, with the songs becoming an instant hit with fans. The film is produced by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani.