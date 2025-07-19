Saiyaara is a success already? 4 box office records broken by Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film

Saiyaara set the box office on fire on its opening day. The musical romance directed by Mohit Suri and starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda made ₹21 crore on its opening day. The film generated significant buzz among fans and the audience leading up to its release, which is all the more surprising because the two stars did no promotions for the film. Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has broken records at the box office.

Saiyaara has earned this huge opening with 8,000 shows across India, which is less than half the average 18,000 shows typically required for a ₹20 crore+ opener. Major national chains also reported sold-out shows across key markets on its opening day.

These milestones were achieved without the actors being there for the public gaze and without any traditional publicity and marketing approach. Therefore, there were no interviews, zero city visits, no reels, no influencer content, and no visibility. The film has set all these records based on the power of strong content marketed to the entire nation.

Here are all the box office records that Saiyaara has broken with its Day 1 collections:

Biggest opening day ever for a debutant-led film

Saiyaara has set the record for the highest opening-day collection by a Hindi film with debutants as leads in the history of Indian cinema. The record previously belonged to the film Dhadak, which was the acting debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Dhadak was released in 2018. The film had earned ₹8.76 crore net in India on release day.

Biggest opening day for a love story in Indian cinema

The massive opening for Saiyaara is unprecedented because it is neither a big-budget actioner nor is it headlined by big stars of the industry. Such an opening is rare for a romantic film with newcomers. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani made ₹11.1 crore in 2023, while Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya made ₹6.7 crore on its opening day.

Some of the other films, which were love stories and made a huge collection on their opening day, include Kabir Singh ( ₹20.21 crore) and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar ( ₹15.73 crore). Saiyaara has surpassed these numbers with a ₹21 crore opening.

Highest opening day ticket sales post-2000 for a debutant film

Saiyaara's advance booking numbers broke several records. As per Sacnilk, the film's final advance booking collection for the opening day was ₹9.39 crore. 3.8 lakh tickets were sold just in pre-sales. Taran Adarsh tweeted that Saiyaara sold 1,38,000 tickets in the national chains, which included PVR INOX (1,05,000), and Cinepolis (33,000).

Hrithik Roshan's debut Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, and Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor's debut Refugee, both of which were released in 2000, previously made such an impact on their opening day.

Before 2000, Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai led the record of big opening day with 87 lakh, while Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge made an opening of 55 lakh. Hum Aapke Hain Koun! made 10 lakh on the day of its opening.

Career-best opening for director Mohit Suri

Saiyaara has recorded the career-best opening for Mohit Suri. It was previously held by Ek Villain, which made ₹16.70 crore on its opening day in 2014. His 2013 release Aashiqui 2 opened at ₹6.10 crore. Meanwhile, Murder 2 made ₹ 6.95 crore on day 1.

At ₹21 crore, Saiyaara is in a league where it has also surpassed some of the biggest releases of the year so far. The list includes Akshay Kumar's Sky Force ( ₹12.25 crore), Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 ( ₹19.25 crore), Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par ( ₹10.7 crore), and Akshay's Kesari Chapter 2 ( ₹7.75 crore).