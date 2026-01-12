Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns as she walks hand in hand with BLACKPINK's La Lisa in new video

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards delivered a headline-making cross-cultural moment as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and BLACKPINK’s Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) took the stage together as presenters in Beverly Hills. The duo appeared to present the award for Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama, but drew loud cheers even before the category was announced, marking one of the night’s most talked-about interactions between Bollywood and K-pop’s biggest global names.

Looking poised and radiant, the two stars walked on stage hand in hand, smiling widely. They were also seen sharing a light moment backstage, laughing and chatting before their appearance.

A witty introduction and a winning duo Host Nikki Glaser introduced the pair with a sharp one-liner, saying, “One was in The White Lotus, and one wed the white Nick Jonas.” The line drew laughter from the audience as Priyanka and Lisa walked out smiling.

While Priyanka is no stranger to the Golden Globes — she previously presented at the ceremony in 2017 — the night marked a milestone for Lisa, who recently made her acting debut in HBO’s The White Lotus during its 2025 season.

On stage, Priyanka said the duo was honoured to be presenting the category, while Lisa acknowledged the talent among the nominees, which included Sterling K. Brown, Diego Luna, Gary Oldman, Mark Ruffalo and Adam Scott.