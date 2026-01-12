Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns as she walks hand in hand with BLACKPINK's La Lisa in new video
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and BLACKPINK’s Lisa shared the spotlight at the 83rd Golden Globes, delivering a rare Bollywood–K-pop crossover moment
The 83rd Golden Globe Awards delivered a headline-making cross-cultural moment as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and BLACKPINK’s Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) took the stage together as presenters in Beverly Hills. The duo appeared to present the award for Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama, but drew loud cheers even before the category was announced, marking one of the night’s most talked-about interactions between Bollywood and K-pop’s biggest global names.
Looking poised and radiant, the two stars walked on stage hand in hand, smiling widely. They were also seen sharing a light moment backstage, laughing and chatting before their appearance.
A witty introduction and a winning duo
Host Nikki Glaser introduced the pair with a sharp one-liner, saying, “One was in The White Lotus, and one wed the white Nick Jonas.” The line drew laughter from the audience as Priyanka and Lisa walked out smiling.
While Priyanka is no stranger to the Golden Globes — she previously presented at the ceremony in 2017 — the night marked a milestone for Lisa, who recently made her acting debut in HBO’s The White Lotus during its 2025 season.
On stage, Priyanka said the duo was honoured to be presenting the category, while Lisa acknowledged the talent among the nominees, which included Sterling K. Brown, Diego Luna, Gary Oldman, Mark Ruffalo and Adam Scott.
Noah Wyle wins Best Actor – Drama
The award ultimately went to Noah Wyle for his performance in the medical drama The Pitt. The actor accepted the trophy from Priyanka after the announcement. The show, which premiered in January 2025, has emerged as a major awards contender this season and has already won five trophies at the Emmy Awards. Noah also serves as an executive producer on the series.
Red carpet fashion and viral moments
Earlier in the evening, Priyanka made a statement on the red carpet with husband Nick Jonas. The actor wore a custom Dior Haute Couture gown by Jonathan Anderson, paired with Bvlgari jewellery. One of the evening’s widely shared moments came when Nick Jonas was spotted fixing Priyanka’s hair before the cameras, a gesture that quickly went viral online.
With her role as a presenter and her high-profile red-carpet appearance, Priyanka ensured strong Indian representation at the ceremony. Her on-stage interaction with Lisa added to the evening’s appeal, highlighting how Hollywood’s award shows are increasingly becoming meeting points for stars across industries.