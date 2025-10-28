Bengaluru real estate sees 37% surge in villament demand in 2025; Here’s why buyers are making the shift

Driven by the desire for space and privacy, Bengaluru buyers are swapping high-rises for villaments, luxury homes that offer the feel of a villa with the convenience of an apartment. NoBroker data shows demand jumped 37% in Q3 2025, far outpacing the 13% rise in regular apartment demand.

“The spike is driven primarily by end-users rather than investors. Villas have become very expensive with basic ones starting at over ₹5 crore, while villaments offer the same sense of space and land ownership at a lower price point. Most buyers are in the 35–45 age group, senior management professionals or business owners, looking to upgrade from apartments,” Saurabh Garg, co-founder of NoBroker, said.

The shift towards villaments comes at a time when standalone villas in Bengaluru have become increasingly unaffordable. The average size of villaments in Bengaluru ranges from 1,600 to 2,500 sq ft and costs between ₹ 1.5 and ₹ 3 crore. While, average size of villas in Bengaluru start at 2000 sq ft and can go up to 4000 sq ft and is priced at ₹3 crore or more.

A villament is a hybrid residential concept that combines the luxury, privacy, and spaciousness of a villa with the convenience and amenities of an apartment. It is typically a low-rise apartment within a gated community that offers features like shared amenities (swimming pools, gyms), but with the privacy and design of a villa.



The new middle ground between villas and apartments Real estate experts call the villament the new middle ground between villas and apartments. Villaments typically combine the spaciousness of villas with the practicality of flats.

“Typically, a duplex villament spreads across two levels. The ground floor often includes a private garden and lawn, while the upper floor features an open terrace. Crucially, villaments offer a larger undivided share of the land (UDS) compared to flats, including the lawn or the terrace. This feature makes them highly attractive to buyers focused on long-term asset appreciation,” Garg said.

Real estate experts explain that villas appeal to homebuyers not just for their spacious layouts, but also for the assurance of full ownership, which comes with the land, giving residents complete control over their property. This independence is increasingly valued today, as many apartment dwellers face frequent conflicts with resident welfare associations over maintenance, rules, and shared responsibilities, Garg said.

Sunil Singh, director of Realty Corp, said, “In areas where apartments cost ₹3–4 crore, villaments give buyers more space, privacy, and a sense of ownership. They appeal to double-income families who are willing to live slightly farther from the city centre for a better quality of life.”

Most new launches are concentrated in north and east Bengaluru, particularly around Sarjapur Road, Whitefield, and Devanahalli. Projects like Provident’s Purva Deansgate in North Bengaluru and new developments along Kanakapura Road in the south are priced between ₹2 crore and ₹2.5 crore, Singh said.

While rental yields remain modest at 2–2.5%, capital appreciation is expected to mirror apartment growth rates, at around 10% annually, with limited supply and growing buyer preference, according to NoBroker data.

Rising villa prices in Bengaluru are driving homebuyers towards more affordable villament options

This shift to villaments comes at a time when standalone villas have become increasingly out of reach for most homebuyers in Bengaluru. Once the preserve of the ultra-rich, villas gained wider appeal during the pandemic, attracting premium and mid-income buyers seeking more space, privacy, and land ownership. What was once considered a pure lifestyle indulgence has now evolved into a practical aspiration for families prioritising comfort and independence in the post-pandemic era, experts point out.

“Earlier, most villas in the market were expansive, around 3,000 sq ft, and priced upwards of ₹10 crore. These homes came with private terraces and backyards, allowing buyers to add bespoke touches like a pool, garden, or outdoor bar,” said Manjesh S Rao, chief real estate officer at BrokerInBlue.

Today, villas of 1,500 to 2,000 sq ft, which cost between ₹5-10 crore, are located in Bengaluru's north and east. The size of the villas has shrunk, and more people can afford them compared to before, experts point out.



Top villament projects in Bengaluru Among Bengaluru’s villament developments are Birla Alokya in Whitefield, priced between ₹3 crore and ₹4.5 crore, and Shriram Chirping Woods near the Sarjapur–Outer Ring Road junction, where units are priced around ₹5 crore, according to data from NoBroker.

In the northern corridor, Birla Trimaya in Devanahalli offers homes starting at approximately ₹3.35 crore, while Brigade Atmosphere Pearl in North Bengaluru ranges between ₹2.5 crore and ₹4 crore. These projects, spread across the city’s emerging hubs, reflect the growing preference for villament-style living, offering larger private spaces, open terraces, and better land ownership at a price point still below that of standalone villas, Garg said