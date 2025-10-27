Shriram Properties to develop row housing project in north Bengaluru worth ₹600 crore

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Shriram Properties Limited (SPL) has signed a joint development agreement with a landowner for over 7 acres of land in North Bengaluru with a potential revenue of 600 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company is set to develop a premium row housing project as part of a larger deal involving a 15-acre prime land parcel.

The upcoming development is located near Yelahanka, one of North Bengaluru’s emerging growth corridors, and is scheduled for launch in the next fiscal year.



“Our upcoming Yelahanka project embodies this philosophy, combining elegant design, modern amenities, and green surroundings to create a truly enriching living experience for today’s discerning home buyers. Yelahanka’s strong infrastructure growth and proximity to the upcoming biodiversity park make it an exceptional location for premium row houses,” Akshay Murali, vice president of business development at Shriram Properties, said.

To date, the company has delivered 48 projects with a saleable area of 28.3 million square feet, primarily in Bengaluru and Chennai, with recent projects also in Kolkata. SPL has a development pipeline comprising 39 projects with an aggregate development potential of 36 million square feet (msf), including 19 million square feet of ongoing projects, as of September 30, 2025.



Previous launches in Bengaluru In July, SPL launched a new residential project in south Bengaluru’s Electronic City with a revenue potential of over ₹350 crore. The project, Codename: The One, will feature 340 premium 2 and 3 BHK apartments with a total saleable area of approximately 5 lakh square feet. The project is expected to be developed in three years.

The project will include South Bengaluru’s largest sky terrace, the company said. Strategically located near Bommasandra Metro Station and medical firm Narayana Hrudayalaya, the project is close to major IT and tech hubs, the company said.

Shriram Properties aims to double its sales to ₹5,000 crore, triple its revenue to ₹3,000 crore, and quadruple its profits to more than ₹250 crore over the next three years, Gopalakrishnan had said last year.

To date, the company has expanded its presence to five cities, delivering approximately 44 projects that span 24.4 million square feet.