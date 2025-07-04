Shriram Properties launches housing project in Bengaluru with revenue potential of 350 crore

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Shriram Properties Limited (SPL) has launched a new residential project in south Bengaluru’s Electronic City with a revenue potential of over ₹350 crore, the company said on July 4. Bengaluru-based real estate developer Shriram Properties Limited (SPL) has launched a new residential project in south Bengaluru’s Electronic City with a revenue potential of over ₹ 350 crore. (In Photo: Shriram Codename The One, Bengaluru)(File Photo )

The project, Codename: The One, will feature 340 premium 2 and 3 BHK apartments with a total saleable area of approximately 5 lakh square feet. The project is expected to be developed in three years.

The project is expected to include South Bengaluru’s largest sky terrace, the company said. Strategically located near Bommasandra Metro Station and medical firm Narayana Hrudayalaya, the project is close to major IT and tech hubs, the company said.

Also Read: Shriram Properties acquires 5-acre land parcel in north Bengaluru, eyes ₹200–250 crore

“This project reflects our belief that modern urban living can be intentional, well-connected, and designed for real lives,” said Vivek Venkateswar, director of strategic marketing and partnerships, Shriram Properties. “Backed by product quality and location, we believe this project will uplift the micro-market and transform it into a vibrant mid-premium residential hub.”

Gopalakrishnan J, executive director and CEO of Shriram Properties, said, “We are excited about this launch given its unique design and elevated lifestyle offerings. The launch follows the overwhelming success of our Pune project Codename Superstar."

Also Read: Shriram Properties eyes annual sales worth ₹5,000 crore in the next three years driven by mid-income housing sales

Future pipeline

Shriram Properties is looking to double its sales to ₹5,000 crore, triple revenue to ₹3,000 crore and quadruple profits to more than ₹250 crore in the next three years, Gopalakrishnan had said last year.

To date, the company has expanded its presence to five cities, delivering about 44 projects spanning 24.4 million square feet.

In October last year, the company signed a joint development agreement for a mixed-use project on a 6-acre land parcel in Pune with a revenue potential of about ₹750 crore. According to the company statement, the project has an aggregate revenue potential of approximately ₹700 to ₹750 crore.