Shriram Properties acquires 5-acre land parcel in north Bengaluru, eyes 200–250 crore

Bengaluru-based listed real estate developer Shriram Properties Limited (SPL) has acquired a 5-acre land parcel in North Bengaluru with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹200–250 crore, the company announced on April 23.

The land parcel is located in Yelahanka, and the company plans to develop a residential project featuring row houses and villas on the site over the next three years.

SPL aims to launch the project in the second half of the financial year 2026 (H2-FY26). This acquisition is part of SPL’s plan to expand its project pipeline and grow its presence in key markets.

“This investment fits well with our plan to strengthen Shriram’s brand in North Bengaluru, a region showing steady growth. We are building a strong pipeline of projects to support our expansion plans. We intend to launch this project as a landmark development for row houses and villas in H2-FY26," Gopalakrishnan J, CEO of Shriram Properties, said.

Future pipeline

Shriram Properties is looking to double its sales to ₹5,000 crore, triple revenue to ₹3,000 crore and quadruple profits to more than ₹250 crore in the next three years, Gopalakrishnan announced in August last year.

To date, the company has expanded its presence to five cities, delivering about 44 projects spanning 24.4 million square feet.

In October last year, the company signed a joint development agreement for a mixed-use project on a 6-acre land parcel in Pune with a revenue potential of about ₹750 crore. According to the company statement, the project has an aggregate revenue potential of approximately ₹700 to ₹750 crore.