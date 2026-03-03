Buy land first, build later? Bengaluru newlyweds’ ₹1 crore plot bet sparks debate on what makes financial sense

With Bengaluru’s real estate prices increasing and employees, particularly tech professionals, reassessing job stability amid AI-led disruption and periodic layoffs, many homebuyers are rethinking when and how to commit to big-ticket property purchases. A LinkedIn post by architect Shraddha Kamath has reignited debate around a more traditional but less common urban approach: buying a plot first and building a home gradually as funds allow. With Bengaluru’s property prices rising and tech professionals reassessing job stability amid AI-led disruption, many buyers are rethinking big-ticket purchases, a LinkedIn post said. (Picture for representational purposes only) (ChatGPT)

In one example, a newly married couple chose to invest ₹1 crore in land rather than purchase a 3BHK apartment in the city. Rather than rushing into a ready home out of fear of rising prices, they opted for flexibility, sparking discussion on whether phased construction, which staggers cash outflows instead of locking buyers into a large upfront EMI in an uncertain job market, may be a more prudent strategy.

“A young couple recently got married and invested ₹1 CR in land instead of a 3BHK flat in Bengaluru. Both have corporate jobs. Instead of buying a cramped flat in the city, they wanted something different. Something away from the noise, in a green area outside the city centre with good AQI,” Kamath wrote.

“I think they made a very smart choice. By investing in land first, they've given themselves the gift of time. Most people feel rushed to buy a finished flat because they’re scared prices will jump tomorrow. They end up settling for a home they don’t even like,” she said.



Land-first strategy Kamath argued that by separating land purchase from construction, the couple “gave themselves the gift of time.” Rather than rushing into a ready apartment for fear of rising prices, she suggested they secure the location first and will now plan their home in phases based on evolving needs and budgets.

Several users described the approach as ‘interesting,’ noting that separating land acquisition from construction can provide ‘flexibility and control,’ though cautioning that long-term success would depend on liquidity management, zoning clarity and disciplined execution.

LinkedIn users also noted that phased construction allows buyers to stagger cash outflows rather than committing to a large upfront home loan EMI in an uncertain job market.

Risk, liquidity and location trade-offs However, several users highlighted structural challenges with the land-first model.

One user noted that securing a clear-title 1,200 sq ft. plot with A-khata (clear land documentation) status within core Bengaluru is ‘near impossible,’ implying that such purchases typically occur on the urban periphery, where legal due diligence and infrastructure readiness can vary significantly.

“For starters, it's near impossible to get a 1200 sq ft plot with an A khata, clean papers, and within the main city. It has to be well outside the city, or maybe some plot with legal issues. Secondly, construction is not free. A duplex house will again cost 80 lakhs plus to construct. So we are not comparing apples to apples here,” the user wrote.

Another user pointed out that while apartment buyers typically pay 20% upfront and finance the remainder through home loans at around 8% interest (sometimes offset by rental yields of 3–4%), land purchases usually require full capital upfront, with limited access to institutional financing.

“You need to have the entire 1 crore in hand. No loan available. Legal hurdles and keeping land safe from encroachment (since it's far away),” the user wrote.



Plot versus apartment: What makes more financial sense? Financial advisor Suresh Sadgopan said that buying land is often treated more as an investment strategy than a pure end-use decision.

“Some buyers purchase a smaller property or a plot with the intention of flipping it later,” he said. “They enter at a lower ticket size, wait for appreciation, exit at the right time and then upgrade to a larger or better-located home.”

However, he cautioned that this approach depends on location and liquidity. In cities such as Mumbai and Bengaluru, land parcels within core urban limits are expensive and typically inaccessible to end users. Buyers, therefore, look at peripheral micro-markets or even Tier-3 and Tier-4 towns, where entry prices are lower, he said.

Sadgopan also pointed to financing constraints. “In most metro cities, banks do not readily offer standard home loans for buying vacant land. Buyers either deploy full capital upfront or take loans at interest rates that can be 3-4 percentage points higher than regular home loans,” he noted. Over a long tenure, that differential can significantly raise the overall acquisition cost, he said.

Sadgopan argued that buyers seeking capital appreciation could also evaluate alternative asset classes. “If the objective is wealth creation rather than immediate self-use, equity-oriented products historically deliver 12–13% annualised returns over the long term. Over 12–13 years, that can potentially multiply capital three to four times,” he said.



