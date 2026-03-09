Greater Bengaluru Authority auctions two properties in East Bengaluru to recover property tax dues of ₹2.8 cr

The Bengaluru East City Corporation has auctioned two properties in East Bengaluru’s Krishnarajapuram (KR Puram) zone to recover pending property tax dues of ₹2.83 crore, according to a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) statement. The Bengaluru East City Corporation auctioned two properties in KR Puram to recover ₹2.83 crore in pending property tax dues, according to the GBA. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Souptik Datta )

Six properties had initially been identified for auction as part of enforcement action against defaulters who had not paid property tax for more than a year. However, the authorities withdrew four properties from the auction after their owners cleared their dues during the proceedings, it said.

The remaining two properties were auctioned through competitive bidding to recover the outstanding tax amounts.

The first property, located in B Narayanapura near Hoodi Road, had accumulated property tax arrears amounting to about ₹1.08 crore, according to data shared by GBA. The property spans approximately 3,600 square feet, the statement said.

The second property had pending property tax dues of approximately ₹1.75 crore. The property measures around 1,950 square feet and was also listed for auction after the owner failed to respond to multiple notices issued by the corporation seeking payment of the arrears, it said.

GBA officials said the action was taken under the provisions of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act 2025, which mandates annual property tax payment for all properties within the city corporation limits. Recovery proceedings were carried out in accordance with the Property Tax Assessment, Collection and Management Rules 2024.

Before initiating the auction process, authorities issued show-cause notices and property tax demand notices to the defaulters and sent reminders via mobile messages asking them to clear the pending dues, the statement said.

Officials said similar enforcement actions may continue against persistent property tax defaulters across the corporation limits.



GBA postpones auction of 81 properties Earlier, GBA had announced the auction of 81 properties in north Bengaluru whose owners failed to clear property tax dues. According to data shared by the body, 47 properties in Zone-1 had pending dues amounting to ₹1.32 crore, while 34 properties in Zone-2 collectively owed about ₹62.18 lakh. In total, property tax arrears of around ₹1.94 crore were pending from these properties.

“Despite providing sufficient opportunities to the defaulters, properties with pending property tax dues were brought under the auction process as per the provisions of the law and rules. More than 10 bidders participated in the auction process. However, since none of the bidders came forward to place bids for the properties, the auction process has been postponed,” GBA said in a statement on March 6.

All the properties listed for auction will remain under the custody of the City Corporation, and the auction process will be conducted again on a later date, the municipal body said.



GBA auctions seven properties

In February, GBA auctioned seven properties across the East and North zones, attracting bids worth over ₹7 crore, as part of efforts to recover long-pending dues running into hundreds of crores, according to details shared by the civic authority.

The municipal body had said nearly 7,000 properties across the city have accumulated property tax arrears totalling ₹437 crore.

Of the seven properties auctioned, two were within the North City Corporation limits, and five were within the East City Corporation, it had said.