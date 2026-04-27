Listed real estate developers lead FY2026 land deals as top cities log 111 transactions; Bengaluru tops land acquisition

A total of 111 land deals, spanning over 2,994 acres, were concluded across the country for real estate developments in FY2026. Listed developers remained dominant, accounting for 54 deals covering more than 1,433 acres, representing a 49% share of total deals and 48% of the transacted land area, an analysis by Anarock Research showed. While overall land deals activity declined from 143 transactions in FY2025 to 111 in FY2026, land acquisition by listed players remained resilient, an analysis by Anarock has shown. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

While overall deal activity declined from 143 transactions in FY2025 to 111 in FY2026, land acquisition by listed players remained resilient, the analysis showed.

Bengaluru emerged as the top focus market, with 17 deals covering over 293 acres. Pune followed with 8 deals spanning around 78 acres, while Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded 7 deals for over 51 acres. Chennai and Hyderabad saw 5 deals each, covering more than 74 acres and around 38 acres, respectively.

In the National Capital Region, activity remained limited, with just two deals in Gurugram for 18.6 acres, while Kolkata for 5 acres recorded a single transaction, it showed.

Among tier 2 and 3 markets, Amritsar stood out with two deals totaling a significant 520 acres. Other cities witnessing land acquisitions by listed developers included Vadodara, Nagpur, Panipat, Mysore, Raipur, and Coimbatore.

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“Land acquisition is increasingly becoming both capital-intensive and regulation-driven in the last few years," says Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group. "In this scenario, listed developers have a clear edge over unorganized or smaller players, thanks to their easier access to institutional capital and transparent balance sheets. While the total number of land deals dropped from 143 in FY2025 to 111 in FY2026, the land buying activity of these dominant players remained remarkably resilient."

"Despite the broader market slowdown, these entities closed 54 land deals in FY 2026, nearly matching the 57 deals from the previous fiscal year. This resilience has led to a significant jump in market share. In FY2025, listed developers accounted for 40% of all land deals; in FY2026, that figure climbed to 49%.”

While these listed players' appetite for strategic land acquisition continues unabated, it will be interesting to see how and when they will launch these projects, given the current global macroeconomic uncertainties and tapering housing sales. It is likely that they will set a more moderate tempo of calibrated new launches in the times to come, he said.

Listed Grade A developers drive 45% of new housing supply in top 7 cities; NCR leads with 66% share An analysis of the total new housing supply (units) across the top 7 cities in FY 2026 shows that the share of the listed and Grade A developers combined stayed high at 45%. Back in FY 2025, this share was slightly lower at 43%, the analysis showed.

In terms of cities, NCR witnessed a notable change in its overall new supply share in the FY 2026. Out of the total new unit supply in NCR in FY 2026, at least 66% was by the listed and Grade A companies. Smaller and unorganized developers comprised a 34% share.

"This clearly highlights NCR homebuyers' rising prioritisation of reliability and brand equity. NCR market has undertaken a major flight to trust, where historical delivery delays have now pushed most of the new supply into the hands of institutional giants," says Puri.

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Listed developers' capitalising on the surge in demand for ultra-luxury branded residences in NCR is creating a steepening entry barrier for smaller players who lack the liquidity and the ability to develop luxury developments, he added.