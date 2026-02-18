DDA scraps separate parking charges from flat cost in housing schemes

In a move expected to reduce the overall cost of apartments under its housing schemes, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has decided to remove separate parking charges from the total flat price, officials said on February 18. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has decided to remove separate parking charges from the total flat price. (DDA)

According to a recent order, the DDA has directed that the cost of constructing parking spaces will no longer be billed separately but will be included in the overall project expenditure.

The total cost of constructing parking spaces will now be included in the total expenditure incurred for the housing pockets to calculate the Plinth Area Rate (PAR) of flats, the order stated.

"No separate or additional cost on account of car garage, scooter garage and covered or uncovered parking shall be included in the total cost of the flat," it said.

The move is expected to bring down flat prices whose immediate reduction is expected to be visible in DDA’s ongoing projects, including the DDA Karmayogi Awas Yojana 2025 (FCFS), DDA Towering Heights Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2025 (E-Auction), DDA Nagrik Awas Yojana 2026 (FCFS) and the DDA Towering Heights Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2026 (FCFS), said the order.

All future housing schemes will also follow the pricing structure, the DDA order said.

A report published in the Times of India said the move is expected to bring down apartment prices by ₹5 lakh to ₹12 lakh. It quoted officials as saying that buyers who had already bought apartments under DDA schemes and paid parking charges will either be reimbursed or have the amount adjusted against future instalments.



“Buyers are given a stipulated time to pay the flat instalment. This amount will be reduced accordingly,” it said.