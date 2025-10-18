Edit Profile
    DDA’s 48-storey high-rise in East Delhi: 5 things to know about the project and its features

    Updated on: Oct 18, 2025 4:10 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    The DDA has launched DDA Towering Heights, a 48-storey premium housing project at East Delhi Hub, Karkardooma, the city’s first TOD. Registrations open Oct 31. (Representational Image) (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
    The project by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has 1,026 flats with 2 and 3BHK units with a plinth area between 142 sqm and 250 sqm

    The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched its 48-storey premium housing scheme, named DDA Towering Heights, at East Delhi Hub, Karkardooma, the city’s first Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) project. The registrations for the scheme open on October 31, 2025.

    Here are five key things to know about this project.

    1) Premium flats on offer

    Under Phase I, the scheme offers 1,026 premium 2BHK apartments, with a plinth area ranging from 142 to 250 sq m (approximately 1,542 sq ft to 2,690 sq ft). The base reserve price ranges between 1.78 crore and 3.09 crore.

    The registration window opens on October 31 and closes on November 21, 2025, followed by the final submission deadline on November 24, 2025. The e-auctions are scheduled to take place from December 1 to 4, 2025, allowing eligible applicants to bid for premium 2BHK flats under Phase I of the project.

    According to the DDA, successful bidders will pay 75% of the flat cost upfront, and the remaining 25% by July 2026, when possession is expected.

    Also Read: Delhi: Many residents vacate Signature View Apartments as court-set deadline ends

    2) Delhi’s first TOD project

    The East Delhi Hub spans 30 hectares and is being developed as a mixed-use urban centre. It includes residential, commercial, and civic spaces around a metro hub.

    The project is situated adjacent to the Karkardooma Interchange Metro Station, providing direct connections to both the Blue and Pink Lines. It also links to NH-9 and NH-24, and is located near the Anand Vihar ISBT railway station.

    3) One of the tallest buildings in the capital

    DDA Towering Heights will feature Delhi’s tallest residential tower, rising 48 storeys (155 metres) high. This marks a major shift in DDA’s housing portfolio towards modern high-rise living.

    Also Read: DDA to launch Delhi’s first ‘transit-oriented’ flats near Karkardooma metro

    4) Construction and amenities

    Built using Mivan shuttering technology and gypsum plaster finishes, the project offers improved quality and durability, according to the DDA.

    The amenities include a 20,000 sq m central green area, jogging track, children’s play zone, open-air gym, badminton courts, and a multi-purpose field. Designed with landscaped open spaces and high-end fittings in every unit, the development combines modern comfort with expansive outdoor living. With sample flats now open for viewing and the project nearing completion, it promises a refined residential experience in a well-planned community.

    5) DDA Supervision

    The project is being developed by DDA under the project management supervision of NBCC, with construction by Nagarjuna Construction Company Ltd. It has been closely monitored by Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena, the authority said.

    News/Real Estate/DDA’s 48-storey High-rise In East Delhi: 5 Things To Know About The Project And Its Features
