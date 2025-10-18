DDA’s 48-storey high-rise in East Delhi: 5 things to know about the project and its features

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched its 48-storey premium housing scheme, named DDA Towering Heights, at East Delhi Hub, Karkardooma, the city’s first Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) project. The registrations for the scheme open on October 31, 2025.

Here are five key things to know about this project.

1) Premium flats on offer Under Phase I, the scheme offers 1,026 premium 2BHK apartments, with a plinth area ranging from 142 to 250 sq m (approximately 1,542 sq ft to 2,690 sq ft). The base reserve price ranges between ₹1.78 crore and ₹3.09 crore.

The registration window opens on October 31 and closes on November 21, 2025, followed by the final submission deadline on November 24, 2025. The e-auctions are scheduled to take place from December 1 to 4, 2025, allowing eligible applicants to bid for premium 2BHK flats under Phase I of the project.

According to the DDA, successful bidders will pay 75% of the flat cost upfront, and the remaining 25% by July 2026, when possession is expected.



2) Delhi’s first TOD project The East Delhi Hub spans 30 hectares and is being developed as a mixed-use urban centre. It includes residential, commercial, and civic spaces around a metro hub.

The project is situated adjacent to the Karkardooma Interchange Metro Station, providing direct connections to both the Blue and Pink Lines. It also links to NH-9 and NH-24, and is located near the Anand Vihar ISBT railway station.

3) One of the tallest buildings in the capital DDA Towering Heights will feature Delhi’s tallest residential tower, rising 48 storeys (155 metres) high. This marks a major shift in DDA’s housing portfolio towards modern high-rise living.



4) Construction and amenities Built using Mivan shuttering technology and gypsum plaster finishes, the project offers improved quality and durability, according to the DDA.

The amenities include a 20,000 sq m central green area, jogging track, children’s play zone, open-air gym, badminton courts, and a multi-purpose field. Designed with landscaped open spaces and high-end fittings in every unit, the development combines modern comfort with expansive outdoor living. With sample flats now open for viewing and the project nearing completion, it promises a refined residential experience in a well-planned community.