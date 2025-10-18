DDA to launch Delhi’s first ‘transit-oriented’ flats

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to launch a new housing project DDA Towering Heights under phase I of the East Delhi Hub in Karkardooma, which is the Capital’s first transit-oriented development (TOD) project, officials said on Friday.

Registrations for the scheme will open on October 31. The project is being executed under NBCC’s project management supervision and built by Nagarjuna Construction Company Ltd, officials said.

Spread across 30 hectares, the East Delhi Hub is being developed as a mixed-use urban centre integrating residential, commercial and civic spaces. The highlight of the project, officials say, is its 48-storey residential tower, rising 155 metres that is set to become the tallest building in Delhi.

“The foundation stone of the project was laid by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in December 2019. Long delayed due to pending forest clearances and service approvals, it gained momentum in 2022 after lieutenant governor V K Saxena intervened to expedite clearances, ensuring work could resume on schedule,” the DDA spokesperson said.

Under phase I, DDA will offer 1,026 2BHK flats, available through an online registration and e-auction process. Brochures and site visit bookings will be available from October 25, while the e-auctions will be held between December 1 and 4. The flats are priced between ₹1.78 crore and ₹3.09 crore, with plinth areas ranging from 142 square metres to 250 square metres.

“Successful bidders will need to pay 75% of the cost at the time of auction, with the remaining 25% due by July 2026 when possession is expected. Amenities include a 20,000sqm central green area, jogging track, children’s play zone, open-air gym, multipurpose cricket field and badminton courts. Residents will also have easy access to schools, hospitals and shopping centres,” the spokesperson added.

Located next to the Karkardooma metro station, the project is said to offer connectivity to both the Blue and Pink lines, as well as major road networks like NH-9 and NH-24. It is also close to Anand Vihar ISBT and the railway station.

Further, the authority also plans to roll out additional phases of the East Delhi Hub in the coming years.