All 152 DDA flats under Apna Ghar Aawas Yojana booked in an hour, sale expected to fetch ₹100 crore

All 152 flats offered under the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Apna Ghar Aawas Yojana were booked within an hour of opening on September 5, officials said, with the sale expected to generate ₹100 crore in revenue. All 152 flats offered under the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Apna Ghar Aawas Yojana were booked within an hour of opening on September 5 (Photo for representational purposes only).

"The scheme received an overwhelming response from the public, with all the additional flats booked within an hour. In view of continued public demand for affordable housing, DDA has extended the scheme by three months, with the scheme now operational till November 26, 2025," DDA said in a statement.

The DDA had made the flats available on a first-come, first-served basis, including 76 middle-income group (MIG) units at Lok Nayak Puram, Block D, and 76 economically weaker section (EWS) units at Narela, Sector A1-A4, Block G.

"The flats in Lok Nayak Puram and Narela have been repeatedly offered under multiple schemes since 2023. However, the swift sale of these flats now is a direct result of the aggressive and innovative sales and marketing strategies adopted by the DDA under Lt Governor VK Saxena's direct supervision," the statement said.

According to DDA, ready-to-move-in flats are available for booking across different categories and locations in Delhi. This extension ensures greater opportunity for the public to avail themselves of quality housing options.

In response to sustained public demand for affordable housing, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the Apna Ghar Aawas Yojana 2025 by three months. The scheme will now run until November 26, 2025, offering ready-to-move-in flats across various categories and locations in Delhi. Available units include LIG, MIG, and HIG flats in Narela, as well as LIG flats in Lok Nayak Puram and Siraspur, the statement said.

“This extension ensures greater opportunity for the public to avail themselves of quality housing options,” the statement said.

In addition to the affordable housing scheme, DDA has also launched its premium housing scheme on August 26, 2025, offering flats for those aspiring for luxury homes at premium locations such as Vasant Kunj, Alaknanda, Dwarka, Jasola, Rohini, and other select areas.

“This move is intended to address the diverse housing needs of prospective home buyers. The last date of online registration for participating in e-auction and submission of online EMD is September 24, 2025,” it said.