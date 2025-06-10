DDA moves Delhi HC against RERA order for registering housing projects

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority has moved the Delhi High Court after the Real Estate Regulatory Authority in the capital directed the registration of its housing projects. The Delhi Development Authority has moved the Delhi High Court after the RERA in the capital directed the registration of its housing projects. (Representational photo)(PTI file)

On May 28, Justice Sachin Datta issued notice to Delhi Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and the Centre on DDA's plea and asked for their responses.

Senior advocate Ramesh Singh and advocate Vrinda Kapoor Dev represented DDA and referred to RERA's 2021 order directing it to register projects under Section 3 of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

The provision prescribes "prior registration of a real estate project with Real Estate Regulatory Authority".

The Real Estate Appellate Tribunal had upheld the RERA decision in September 2024.

The petition argued that the statutory exercise of obligations by the DDA was ex-facie not covered under the provisions of Real Estate Act as it was governed by the Delhi Development Authority (Management and Disposal of Housing Estates) Regulations, 1968 and Nazul Rules, 1981.

DDA, it said, was not a "promoter" of housing projects under the RERA Act and unlike other promoters and developers, it was not required to mandatorily register under the RERA Act.

The plea, as a result, sought RERA's decision to be reined in.

DDA argued the preamble of the Delhi Development Act established the authority to fundamentally differ from private developers' commercial and profit-motivated objectives and claimed having "comprehensive in-house mechanisms" for quality control, grievance redressal, and accountability, making additional RERA oversight redundant.

"The statutory scheme of the Delhi Development Act keeps the petitioner distinct from the other developers and promoters of the real estate on account of the fact that the disposal of the developed land and built-up properties are governed by the statutory rules and regulations framed under the DD Act..Unlike other promoters and developers as is commonly understood the petitioner does not require mandatory registration....," the plea said.

The matter would be heard on July 7.