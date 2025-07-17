DDA to launch premium Housing Scheme 2025 in August with almost 250 flats and garages; Check prices and locations

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to launch its Premium Housing Scheme 2025 in August, offering around 250 housing units along with car and scooter garages. DDA Housing Scheme 2025 has on offer around 250 flats and car/scooter garages. The HIG flats have a reserved price ranging from ₹ 1.64 crore to ₹ 2.54 crore. (Photo for representational purposes only) (DDA)

Approved at a meeting chaired by Lt Governor V.K. Saxena on July 11, the scheme includes 177 residential flats for middle-and lower-income groups and around 67 garages, all to be allotted through e-auction. These units are located in prime areas such as Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Rohini, Pitampura, Jasola, Ashoka Pahari, and others.

On offer are 39 HIG flats in Vasant Kunj, Jasola (Pocket 9B), and Dwarka (Sector 19B), 48 MIG flats in Jahangirpuri, Nand Nagri, Dwarka, and Pitampura, and 22 LIG flats in Rohini, an official told HT.com.

In addition, 66 flats under the EHS category are located in Pocket 9, Nasirpur, Dwarka, while 2 SFS Category-II flats will be offered in Sector 18, Rohini and Shalimar Bagh, the official said.

The scheme also includes 16 car garages in Pitampura and 51 scooter garages across Mall Road and Ashok Vihar, the official said.

Reserve price of the flats

The flats offered under the scheme vary in price across categories.

HIG flats have a reserved price ranging from ₹1.64 crore to ₹2.54 crore.

MIG flats are priced from ₹60 lakh to ₹1.5 crore.

LIG flats come with a reserve price ranging from ₹39 lakh to ₹54 lakh.

The SFS Category-II flats are expected to be priced between ₹90 lakh and ₹1.07 crore. Expandable Housing Scheme flats are priced at ₹38.7 lakh.

The car/scooter garages have a reserved price between ₹3.17 lakh and ₹43 lakh, depending on the type and location, the official said.

This scheme is yet another significant step in DDA’s ongoing efforts to transform Delhi into a world-class city equipped with high-quality urban infrastructure, inclusive housing options, and a well-balanced environment, the official said.

These decisions were taken in a DDA meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on July 11.

The authority also decided to drastically reducee amalgamation charges for commercial properties, from the existing 10% of the circle rate to just 1%. The move is aimed at exploiting under utilised commercial plots, making them financially viable for developers to consolidate land and undertake large-scale projects, the statement said.

"High amalgamation costs were among the biggest deterrents for developers in Delhi. This decision is expected to trigger a new wave of commercial development in the capital," DDA's statement said.

"This change aims to align DDA’s property valuation more closely with market realities and make Delhi more competitive within the National Capital Region (NCR). For years, developers have pointed to the stark difference in regulatory costs between Delhi and its neighbouring cities as a key reason for shifting projects," DDA said.