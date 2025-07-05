Lutyens' Delhi luxury property deal: Bungalow in posh Golf Links sold for 100 crore

A member of a royal family from Rajasthan, Yashwant Singh, has purchased a bungalow in Delhi’s posh Golf Links area for ₹100 crore, property registration documents accessed via CRE Matrix showed. A bungalow in Delhi’s upscale Golf Links area has been sold for ₹ 100 crore, as demand in Lutyens Delhi continues to far exceed supply, according to property experts (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

The land area of the property is 588.97 sq. m, with a built-up area of 867.33 sq. m. The transaction was registered on June 12, 2025. Singh has paid ₹7 crore in stamp duty and corporation tax, they showed.

The seller is Anu Jindal, a resident of The Camellias in Gurugram, according to the documents. As per the documents, Singh’s address is listed as APJ Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi.

The bungalow comprises a 2.5-storey structure, including a basement, ground and first floors, a barsati (terrace room), and servant rooms, the documents showed.

Neither the buyer nor the seller could be reached for comment.

Property experts say that demand in Lutyens' Delhi continues to outstrip supply. “Many long-time owners are now looking to monetise their assets during their lifetime to avoid future complications and to build a new legacy for the next generation. There are plenty of buyers waiting in the wings, but not enough inventory,” Rohit Chopra of Southdelhiprime.com told HT.com

“Golf Links has always been a demand-driven market, with more buyers competing for the limited number of available properties,” he said.

In February, two high-end bungalow deals in Delhi’s posh Golf Links area, Sanjay Kukreja, chief investment officer at a private equity firm, Chryscapital Management Company, and his wife Shaveta Sharma, CEO and managing director at Central Square Foundation, have bought a property for ₹155 crore from the seller Pradeep Varma, who in turn has bought a bungalow in the same area for ₹78.50 crore, property documents accessed by CRE Matrix showed.

Lutyens Bungalow Zone includes a few places in central Delhi such as Prithviraj Road and some parts of Sunder Nagar, Golf Links, and Bengali Market.

It should be noted that construction in the Lutyens Bungalow Zone is highly regulated because it is a designated heritage zone. There are strict height, floor-area-ratio and reconstruction norms. The area may be a prime address, but it does not provide the luxury of space, although some bungalows have a carpet area of more than 10,000 sq. ft.

Other bungalow deals in Delhi

In 2024, a 900 sq yard bungalow was sold for almost ₹100 crore in Delhi’s tony Sunder Nagar area, according to property market sources.

In February 2023, Vasudha Rohatgi, the wife of former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi, purchased a 2,160-square-yard bungalow in Delhi's tony Golf Links for ₹160 crore.

Businessman Bhanu Chopra, founder of RateGain, in February 2023 purchased a bungalow at Delhi Golf Links for ₹127.5 crore.

In 2021, Sunil Vachani, chairman and managing director of Dixon Technologies, had bought a 1,250-sq yard bungalow in Golf Links for ₹170 crore. This was a direct deal and no broker was involved.