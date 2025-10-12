Delhi: Many residents vacate Signature View Apartments as court-set deadline ends

New Delhi, Oct 12 ( PTI) Several residents of the Signature View apartments on Sunday vacated the residential society on the last day of the deadline set by the court. The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, said that as the deadline has passed, residents will have to vacate the buildings. (Picture for representational purposes only) ( Sanchit Khanna/HT)

The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar said that, as the deadline is over, residents will have to vacate the buildings.

"As the MCD has said earlier that water and power supply will be disconnected after Oct 12, many residents are leaving the society today, final numbers will be known only by night," Amrendra Singh Rakesh, president of the RWA, told PTI.

Also Read: Delhi: 200 families have vacated Signature View so far, says RWA

Situated in North Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, the housing complex, built between 2007 and 2009 and allotted under a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) scheme by 2011-12, has faced severe structural deterioration over the years.

Also Read: Apex court refuses to halt demolition of Signature View Apartments

There are around 336 high-income group (HIG) and middle-income group (MIG) flats at the complex, which have developed severe structural issues over time, including deep cracks in walls and ceilings, raising safety concerns.

"There are around 90 residents who have not vacated the building until now," Rakesh said further.

Also Read: DDA begins rent payouts to Signature View residents, revamp moves ahead

The DDA had issued a tender in March this year to demolish Signature View Apartments, which comprises a 336-flat complex and declared it structurally unsafe.