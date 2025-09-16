Delhi: 200 families have vacated Signature View so far, says RWA

At least 200 families in Signature View apartments in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar have moved out so far after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) started disbursing rent assistance last month, the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of the apartment said. Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar. (HT Archive)

As per members of the RWA, families who have vacated three-bedroom flats (HIG) have received ₹50,000 per month, while those from two-bedroom flats (MIG) have received ₹38,000 monthly rent for the period between January and August this year. DDA has also agreed to a ten percent increase in rent every year and arrear rent for residents who had already vacated the dilapidated apartment earlier.

“Around 200 families have vacated the building till date. About 136 remaining families are expected to move out before October 2,” Amrendra Rakesh Singh, president of the RWA, said.

Residents also said that DDA has assured rent payment due from June 2023.

“Our rent payment from DDA around June 2023 till December 2024 is still due. DDA has agreed to pay the arrear rent which is due from the date of moving out but no final date is decided yet. We moved out of the society in June 2023 but have received rent from January 2025 to August 2025,” Shweta Verma, vice-president of the RWA said.

Gaurav Pandey, resident and general secretary of the RWA said that the remaining residents are looking for new accommodations already and will move out soon. “I will move out on September 22. After I submit the proof of moving out, I will start receiving rent,” he said.

When contacted, DDA officials did not respond to HT’s request for a comment on the situation.

The 12 towers of Signature View containing 336 flats were deemed unfit for habitation by an IIT-Delhi report in November 2022. Later, the LG ordered vacating, dismantling and reconstruction of the flats and that DDA should pay rent for the period of construction. For nearly two years, the issue of rent had been a bone of contention between the residents and DDA, despite a Delhi High Court order in December 2024.

Delhi High Court bench of chief justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela on Tuesday (September 9) said it was disinclined to stop demolition or tendering but assured residents that the rebuilt flats, once vacated, would be constructed under its supervision and in compliance with safety standards