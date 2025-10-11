Apex court refuses to halt demolition of Signature View Apartments

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea challenging a Delhi High Court order that cleared the way for the demolition of Signature View Apartments in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, after the complex was found to be structurally unsafe. Cracks seen on the Signature View Apartments in 2023. (HT Archive)

A bench of justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe declined to grant any relief to the residents’ association, which had sought a stay on the high court’s September 17 interim order. The high court had earlier ruled that there would be no stay on demolition, directing the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to proceed while ensuring minimum inconvenience to residents.

Launched in 2010 as a flagship DDA housing project, Signature View Apartments comprises 336 flats across 12 blocks – 224 in the higher income group (HIG) category and 112 in the middle income group (MIG) category. Possession was handed over by 2012, but within a few years, residents began reporting serious structural issues – falling plaster, widening cracks in pillars, and visible damage to external walls.

In its September 17 order, the high court directed DDA to set up a camp office inside the complex within two days to help residents complete documentation and formalities for vacating their flats. It also allowed residents to remove personal belongings and fittings, including electrical and bathroom fixtures, before leaving.

“There shall be no stay on demolition, which shall, however, be undertaken by DDA by causing minimum inconvenience to the residents,” the division bench had said, giving occupants time until October 12, 2025, to vacate. The court also made clear that any continued stay beyond that date would be at the residents’ own risk, reiterating that the buildings were in a dangerous condition.

The September order followed a December 2024 ruling by a single-judge bench that upheld the December 18, 2023, directive from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) declaring the structures unsafe. The single judge had affirmed DDA’s authority to demolish and reconstruct the project.

DDA has maintained that the structural deterioration is beyond repair and that reconstruction is the only safe solution. Residents, however, continue to seek more time and clarity on relocation and reconstruction terms before vacating. With the Supreme Court’s refusal to intervene, the high court’s order stands, paving the way for DDA to begin preparations for demolition.

“We appeal to all resident owners to vacate before October 12, as directed by the court,” said Amrendra Rakesh, president of the RWA. “DDA should ensure payment of enhanced rent and arrears at the earliest, and the pending FAR issue should be decided during the demolition period so that no time is lost.”