DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025 offers 1,168 discounted homes for govt employees; Eligibility, prices, and how to apply

After launching its Premium Housing Scheme 2025, titled DDA Towering Heights at the East Delhi Hub in Karkardooma, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has now rolled out a special housing scheme, Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025, offering 1168 housing units in Narela at a 25% discount to serving and retired government employees. Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has rolled out a special housing scheme, Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025, offering 1168 housing units in Narela at a 25% discount to serving and retired government employees. (Photo for representational purposes only)

How many flats are available under the scheme? Under the scheme, 320 one-bedroom flats, 576 two-bedroom flats and 272 three-bedroom flats are being offered in sectors A1 to A4 in Pocket 9. The plinth area of the 1-BHK flats ranges from 61.17 to 61.65 square metres, while 2-BHK flats measure between 126.53 and 140.56 square metres.

According to the DDA circular, the 3-BHK units have a plinth area ranging from 163.76 to 183.36 sq metres, inclusive of common areas and balconies.

Parking facilities have also been provided, with the designated parking space varying by flat category.

The parking area available is 5.76 sq metres for 1-BHK units, 11.52 sq metres for 2-BHK units, and 23.04 sq metres for 3-BHK units, as per the circular.

What is the cost of the flats? The DDA circular stated that 1BHK units are priced at ₹34.03-34.28 lakh, 2BHK units at ₹79.81-88.16 lakh, and 3BHK units at ₹1.15-1.27 crore.

Under the scheme, DDA is offering 1,168 newly constructed flats in Pocket 9, Narela, on a first-come, first-served basis, with 1BHK, 2BHK and 3BHK units priced from about ₹34 lakh to ₹1.27 crore after the discount, depending on size and category.

Other charges prospective buyers need to budget for In addition to the flat cost, buyers will also be required to pay a one-time maintenance charge at the time the demand letters are issued. The one-time fee is ₹75,000, ₹1.5 lakh and ₹2.5 lakh, respectively, for 1-3BHK units.

Monthly maintenance charges for regular upkeep have been fixed at ₹1.50 per sq ft for 1-BHK units, ₹2.00 per sq ft for 2-BHK units, and ₹2.50 per sq ft for 3-BHK units for a period of one year. DDA said that GST will not be levied on maintenance charges, as per the circular.

Who can avail of the scheme? Under the scheme, titled Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025, employees and pensioners of central and state governments, public sector undertakings, public sector banks, local bodies, autonomous bodies and government universities can apply for the sale of these 1BHK to 3BHK high income group, middle income group and 1BHK flats located in Pocket 9, Sector A1 to A4 Narela.

These employees should be serving or retired government servants, including employees of the Central government, state governments, public sector undertakings, public sector banks, local bodies, autonomous bodies, universities and similar institutions, the circular said.

The registration process Online registration will open on December 19, officials said.

As per the schedule, the detailed scheme brochure will be available on the DDA website on December 19. Registrations will open the same day, while booking of flats will commence from January 14, 2026. The scheme will remain open till March 31, 2026.

The registration process will be conducted through the DDA’s Awas portal, with a one-time registration fee of ₹2,500.

Booking amounts have been fixed at ₹50,000 for 1BHK, ₹4 lakh for 2BHK and ₹10 lakh for 3BHK flats, which will be adjusted against the sale price.

The circular said that the booking amount is non-refundable and would be adjusted against the disposal price of the flat if the flat is successfully booked by an individual.

Interested buyers can also visit the sample flats in all categories at the site, the circular said.

Are there any restrictions on owning other properties in Delhi? There is no restriction with regard to owning any land/built-up property in Delhi or elsewhere. Also, more than one house of any category and multiple houses of different categories can be purchased by eligible individuals without any restriction, the circular said.

Documents required Applicants should give particulars of his/her savings account in any bank in the application form.

They should have a Permanent Account Number allotted under the provisions of the Income Tax Act and the same must be quoted in the application form.

In case of a joint application under the Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) category, the primary applicant must belong to the reserved category, while the joint applicant or co-applicant must be a family member. For the purpose of the scheme, the family includes the applicant’s parents, spouse, blood relatives, dependent relatives, and unmarried children, the circular said.

