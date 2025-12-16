Lodha Developers-MRG Group to develop two projects in Gurugram with a revenue potential of ₹3,600 crore

Mumbai-based real estate firm Lodha Developers has partnered with Gurugram-based MRG Group to mark its debut in the Delhi-NCR market. The collaboration involves the development of two marquee projects in prime corridors of Gurugram, with a combined revenue potential exceeding ₹3,600 crore. Lodha Developers has partnered with Gurugram-based MRG Group to mark its debut in the Delhi-NCR market

The projects aim to set new benchmarks in premium commercial and residential developments in Delhi-NCR, MRG Group said in a statement on December 16.

This marks the entry of Mumbai-based Lodha Developers in the Delhi-NCR's housing and commercial real estate market. It is already developing a warehousing project, it said.

Cushman & Wakefield advised MRG on this transaction.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajjath Goel, Managing Director, MRG Group, said, “We are excited to join hands with Lodha Group. Lodha brings a legacy of trust, design excellence, and an unwavering commitment to quality, and is poised to address a significant gap in NCR for high-quality living. This also showcases our confidence in Gurugram’s continued strength as India’s most aspirational real estate market.”

Lodha Developers did not comment.

Responding to a question on whether the company’s NCR strategy includes Gurugram, Noida, or both, managing director and CEO of Lodha Developers, Abhishek Lodha, had said during the October 31 investor call that "At this stage, our initial focus is most likely to be in Gurugram, but it does not mean that we do not look at any other part of the NCR, but it's quite likely that we will perhaps start off on the Gurugram side of the NCR."

Also Read: Lodha Developers eyes Gurugram as launchpad for NCR projects

In July 2025, Abhishek Lodha stated that the company anticipates concluding one or more land deals in the Delhi-NCR region this fiscal year, paving the way for its first project launch in the area in the following financial year.

Also Read: India’s real estate market yet to enter ‘takeoff phase’, says Abhishek Lodha