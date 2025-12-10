YEIDA housing plot scheme: Nearly 1,000 residential plots to be offered near the upcoming Noida International Airport

To cater to the rising demand for residential spaces around the upcoming Noida International Airport, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is planning to launch a plot scheme in January 2026, under which it will offer 973 residential plots of varying sizes, YEIDA officials said. Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is planning to launch a plot scheme in January 2026, under which it will offer 973 residential plots of varying sizes. (Representational photo)

The average price of the residential plots is expected to be in the range of ₹35000 per sq meter, they said.

What will be the size of the plots, and where will they be located?

Under the scheme, Yeida will offer 973 plots of varying sizes, measuring 162, 183, 184, 200, 223 and 290 square metres (sqms), said officials.



There are 476 plots of 162 square metres (sqm), 04 plots of 183 sqms, 4 plots of 184 sqms, 481 plots of 200 sqms, 6 plots of 223 sqms, and 2 plots measuring 290 sqms being offered under the scheme.

These plots will be allotted in sectors such as 15C, 18 and 24A in close proximity to the Noida international airport project, expected to become operational in February 2026, officials told the Hindustan Times newspaper.

“We’ve directed the staff to complete all formalities related with this scheme including seeking registration for the same from the Uttar Pradesh real estate regulatory authority (UPRERA) as is mandatory before a housing scheme launch. Once the UPRERA issues a registration number, the Authority will launch the scheme for those who want to buy a residential plot along Yamuna Expressway, where the airport will become a reality shortly,” RK Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida, told the Hindustan Times newspaper.

When will the scheme be launched? The Authority has decided to launch the scheme in January 2026, as the UPRERA will also issue a registration for the project by then, said officials.

How to apply?

Each applicant interested in applying for a plot will be required to pay 10% of the cost as registration money, after which they can participate in the lucky draw that will be held to determine the successful allottees. The Authority will provide a month for applicants to register before the allotment, following which allotment letters will be issued and possession of the plots will be offered.

The authority has also provided reservation in this scheme for farmers, and the industrialists who have their industrial plots in Yeida area (Yamuna City) provided they have made their units functional, said officials.

The Authority has reserved 17.5 percent plots for the farmers, whose land has been acquired for the development, and 5 percent plots are reserved for those, who have functional industrial units in the Yeida area. The rest 77.5 percent of the plots are reserved for the general category of people, the paper said.

YEIDA has also allotted a total of 65 industrial plots in different categories in the last 1 year and collected revenue of ₹2,200 crore out of these schemes that include medical device park, and industrial projects in different sectors.

Real estate market near the upcoming Noida International Airport The average apartment prices along the Yamuna Expressway in Delhi-NCR have surged by 158%, while plot values have risen by 536% over the past five years, driven largely by rapid infrastructure development in the region, most notably the upcoming Noida International Airport, according to a report by property consultancy InvestoXpert.

According to a report by Colliers India, land prices in the area have risen by 40% over the past five years and are estimated to increase by 50% by 2030.

Real estate consultant Colliers India said in a report 'Infrastructure & Mega Projects—The Key Enablers of Urban Expansion in India' that land prices in Jewar township will rise 50% by 2030.

This is fuelled by key infrastructure developments such as the Jewar Airport (Noida International Airport), metro extension, and themed city projects. Initiatives like YEIDA, International Film City, and Metro Line expansion have further accelerated Jewar's growth as a township.

"These initiatives have contributed to a land price appreciation of nearly 1.4x in the last five years from ₹5,000 to ₹7,000 per sq ft (2020-2024)," Colliers said, adding that the land prices are estimated to rise further to ₹10,482 per square feet by 2030.