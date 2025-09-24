Yamuna Expressway: Plot prices jump 6X, apartment rates up 2.5X in 5 years ahead of Noida International Airport launch

Average apartment prices along the Yamuna Expressway in Delhi-NCR have surged by 158%, while plot values have risen by 536% over the past five years, driven largely by rapid infrastructure development in the region, most notably the upcoming Noida International Airport, according to a report by property consultancy InvestoXpert. Average apartment prices along the Yamuna Expressway in Delhi-NCR have surged by 158%, while plot values have risen by 536% over the past five years, (HT Archive) (Photo for representational purposes only) (HT_PRINT)

The airport, located in Jewar, is slated for inauguration on October 30, with commercial flights expected to commence within 45 days, initially connecting at least 10 cities, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu had announced.

Real estate experts say the airport is poised to be a major economic catalyst, spurring demand across residential, commercial, industrial, hospitality, retail, and logistics segments along the expressway and in surrounding areas.

The company in its report titled 'RealX Stats' said that the average apartment prices in Yamuna Expressway region have risen 158 per cent, while plot values have soared 536 per cent from 2020 and 2025. The average prices of apartments along the Yamuna Expressway rose from ₹3,950 per sq ft in 2020 to ₹10,200 per sq ft in 2025, it said.

In 2025 alone, the segment grew by 7.37% year-on-year, consolidating its position as a resilient housing option within NCR, it noted.

Plots and land parcels saw average prices grow from ₹1,650 per sq.ft in 2020 to ₹10,500 per sq.ft in 2025, marking a 536% growth in five years. In 2025, plots recorded a 12.31% annual growth rate, it noted.

The Noida International Airport at Jewar along with the UER-II expressway, YEIDA’s industrial townships, logistics parks, and the proposed Film City, is set to unlock the corridor’s full potential, it said.

“The Yamuna Expressway has evolved from a peripheral stretch to one of the most dynamic real estate corridors in NCR. The massive appreciation in plot values is a clear reflection of investor confidence and the transformative potential of large-scale infrastructure projects like Jewar Airport and UER-II. With industrial corridors, logistics hubs, and planned urban townships, this region is not just witnessing growth, it is shaping the future of NCR real estate,” said Vishal Raheja, Founder and Managing Director, InvestoXpert Advisors.