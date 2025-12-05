Over 34,000 DDA flats remain unsold; nearly half of Narela units still vacant

New Delhi DDA has recently launched the 2-BHK flats in Karkardooma Towering Heights, as part of the city’s first transit-oriented development (TOD) site. (HT archive)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) currently holds 34,052 unsold flats across the Capital, including 31,487 unsold units in Narela alone, according to a written reply tabled in the Parliament on Thursday.

The question in this regard was posed by Balwant Baswant Wankhade, a Congress member of Parliament from Amravati in Maharashtra.

According to the reply, the total number of flats constructed by the DDA in Narela is 62,801. Of these, just 31,314 have been allotted so far, leaving nearly 50%, or 31,487 flats, unsold. The reply went on to state that in the 2025-26 fiscal year, the DDA plans to offer over 6,100 newly constructed flats under two major schemes.

“DDA has informed that the total number of flats in Narela are 62801, out of which allotments made till date are 31314 and unsold flats are 31487,” the reply read.

The unsold inventory, however, is not limited to Narela. According to the reply by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, there are 1,524 unsold flats in Karkardooma, 222 unsold units in Loknayak Puram, 487 unsold flats in Siraspur and smaller numbers in other areas. These include 70 unsold units in Dwarka, 112 unsold units in Rohini, 16 unsold units in Jasola, 23 unsold units in Ashoka Pahari, 66 unsold units in Azadpur and one in Vasant Kunj.

Unsold units vary across categories, from those for economically weaker sections (EWS), 1-BHK and 1-RK, to low-income group (LIG), middle-income group (MIG) and high-income group (HIG).

This inventory remains unsold despite repeated efforts by the DDA over the years to clear its backlog. According to previous media reports, even with incentives such as discounts, connectivity improvements and special housing schemes, a large portion of flats in Narela has remained vacant.

With the fresh housing schemes slated for 2025-26, the DDA aims to reduce its unsold stock substantially while offering new housing supply across income categories from EWS to HIG in both Narela and Karkardooma.

The DDA has recently launched the 2-BHK flats in Karkardooma Towering Heights, as part of the city’s first transit-oriented development (TOD) site. It has also planned to launch a new scheme for government officials in December, offering discounts to allot more flats in Narela.

Under the Towering Heights Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2025, 1,026 MIG (2 BHK) flats and 498 smaller 1-RK flats for community service personnel will be made available in Karkardooma, states the response.

Under the Karmayogi Awas Yojana 2025 in Narela, the DDA plans to offer a total of 3,656 flats, including 856 HIG (3-BHK), 1,800 MIG (2-BHK) and 1,000 1-BHK units across sectors A1 to A4. Further, an additional 3,666 flats comprising 900 HIG, 1,750 MIG and 1,016 EWS units in Pocket 11 of the same sectors are also expected to be offered during the year.