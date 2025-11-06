DDA approves key projects: Karkardooma TOD, Narela sports infrastructure, and land pooling plan for 40.23 hectares

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has approved several key proposals, including the capital’s first Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) housing project in Karkardooma, the change of land use for 40.23 hectares under the land pooling policy, and the construction of world-class sports infrastructure in Narela, which will also be developed as an education hub, the authority said. At its board meeting chaired by lieutenant governor VK Saxena, DDA cleared a series of major policy and developmental proposals, including its first transit-oriented development (TOD) housing project, Towering Heights, at Karkardooma, featuring 1,026 ready-to-launch 2BHK flats.

At its board meeting chaired by lieutenant governor VK Saxena on November 5, the authority cleared a series of major policy and developmental proposals, including projects in Narela, Karkardooma and Safdarjung as well as its first transit-oriented development (TOD) housing project, Towering Heights, at Karkardooma, featuring 1,026 ready-to-launch 2BHK flats.

At its board meeting, the agency also gave nod for change of land use of an area measuring 40.23 hectares for land pooling policy.

"Land pooling area is divided into 138 sectors having a poolable area of approximately 20,422 hectares. It is the first sector which has achieved 70 per cent contiguous pooled land and become eligible for development under this policy," the DDA said in a statement.

The Land Pooling Policy for Delhi was notified on October 11, 2018 as a part of Master Plan for Delhi-2021 and its Regulations were notified on October 24, 2018. The policy is applicable in 105 urban villages falling in six planning zones (i.e. K-I, L, N, P-II and part of P-I & J).

Narela to be developed as an education hub Change of land use for development of multi sports integrated stadium in Narela and developing the area as an education hub also given the go ahead.

"To facilitate development of a Multi-Sports Integrated Stadium and Sports Complex for hosting national and international events, the authority has given final nod for change of land use of a 30.35-hectare plot in Narela, from commercial and residential to Public and Semi-Public," the statement said.

The proposed complex will be designed to host international, national, and regional sports events, thereby contributing to the overall advancement of the sports ecosystem. Furthermore, this development is expected to serve as a catalyst for regional growth, attracting major stakeholders from the hospitality and tourism sectors. It will also foster the development of sports tourism, generate significant employment opportunities, and stimulate the local economy, it said in a statement.

The agency also gave the go ahead to develop Narela into an education hub

The Authority has given final approval for change of land use of land measuring 4.33 Ha / 10.71 acres from residential to public semi Public for development of universities.

Now, a gazette notification will be issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, it added.

Delhi’s first Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) housing project gets go ahead The Authority has given a nod to DDA to launch Towering Heights at East Delhi Hub, Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2025, featuring 1,026 ready-to-launch 2BHK flats. The scheme, part of Delhi’s first TOD corridor, aims to create walkable, mixed-use communities linked to public transport. Flats will be offered through e-auction to ensure transparency.

DDA approves continuation of enhanced FAR Policy for planned commercial centres To promote planned commercial activities in the national capital, the Authority has approved the continuation, for another year only, of its policy on enhanced Floor Area Ratio (FAR), originally introduced in 2018 to promote development and optimal land use.

The earlier policy, that allowed stakeholders a five-year period to utilize the enhanced FAR on a pro-rata basis, had expired recently.

Fixation of charges for Transit Oriented Development Policy For the development of Transit Oriented Development (TOD) areas, the Authority has approved the various charges for TOD Policy like additional FAR charges and TOD charges payable by the developer entity for undertaking the developments as per the policy within the TOD planning area i.e. a notional area of 800m radius around transit stations, the statement said.

Signature View apartments At its board meeting, the land owning agency also decided to extend 10 per cent annual escalation fees on rent to residents of soon-to-be-demolished Signature View Apartments in Mukerjee Nagar. According to the DDA, for annual escalation, the base rent would be ₹50,000 per month for high-income group allottees and ₹38,000 for middle income group.

To address the problems of deteriorating conditions of staff quarters, the DDA has appointed NBCC to oversee the revamp of Safdarjung Development Area and Old Rajinder Nagar residential complexes.