Gurugram-based M3M India to invest ₹7,200 crore in an integrated township project on Dwarka Expressway

Gurugram-based developer M3M India has announced plans to invest around ₹7,200 crore to develop Gurgaon International City (GIC), an integrated urban development spread across 150 acres on the Dwarka Expressway Link Road in Delhi-NCR, the company said in a statement on November 5. M3M’s Gurgaon International City (GIC), a 150-acre project on the Dwarka Expressway Link Road (Representational photo) (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The project, which may expand to nearly 200 acres, is envisioned as NCR’s next economic and innovation hub. M3M expects the development to generate a topline of approximately ₹12,000 crore.

Planned as a next-generation mixed-use ecosystem based on the Live–Work–Unwind model, GIC will feature data centers, innovation parks, EV hubs, retail avenues, and premium residential zones, creating a self-sustained environment for enterprises and residents alike, the company said.

Located near the Aravallis, Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary, and bordering three expressways as well as the Adani Logistics Park Inland Container Depot (ICD), the project benefits from robust connectivity and a vibrant catchment area.

“With Gurgaon International City (GIC), we are building more than a city, we are shaping the next chapter of India’s urban ambition,” said Pankaj Bansal, promoter, M3M India.

“Our vision is to attract global corporations such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla; enterprises that represent the future of innovation and responsible growth. Gurgaon International City (GIC) is designed as a globally benchmarked destination where technology, sustainability, and human-centric design converge. This development reflects India’s growing confidence as a destination for sustainable and investment-led growth,” he said.

The first phase of Gurgaon International City (GIC), spanning 50 acres and already RERA-approved, will include 300 state-of-the-art plots, aimed at fostering innovation, manufacturing excellence, and entrepreneurship in Haryana’s largest and fastest-growing investment corridor.

Gurgaon International City (GIC) offers seamless access to NH-48, Delhi International Airport, and Gurgaon’s established business districts. Its strategic location positions it as an extension of NCR’s innovation corridor, making it a natural destination for both industrial and entrepreneurial ecosystems, the company said.

Known for developing the Trump Tower project in Gurugram, the company has so far completed 40 projects spanning more than 20 million sq ft.

