DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2026 extended until Feb 20, 2026: Details on number of flats, prices, location, registration

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended its Premium Housing Scheme 2026 until February 20 following public demand. The scheme offers 582 residential flats along with standalone car and scooter garages across categories including HIG, MIG, LIG, Janta and EWS, DDA sources said. Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended its Premium Housing Scheme 2026 until February 20 following public demand. (DDA)

The apartments are located in Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Rohini, Dwarka, Karol Bagh, Dilshad Garden, Ghazipur and Loknayakpuram, among other prime areas of Delhi.

The scheme was launched on Jan 6, 2026.

The timelines have been extended with a view to provide additional time to intending applicants to facilitate them to complete the process of registration, online EMD submission and final submission of applications, and also to ensure wider participation in the e-auction process in an orderly and convenient manner, DDA said.

E-Auction and registration details According to DDA, the last date for online registration and submission of the earnest money deposit (EMD) for participation in the e-auction is February 20, 2026, by 6 pm. The final date for submitting applications is February 23, 2026. The e-auction schedule will be announced on February 26, 2026, with the tentative online auction slated to take place between March 2 and March 5.

Of the 582 units on offer, 15 HIG (High Income Group) flats in Jasola, each measuring 162.41 sq m, carry a reserve price of ₹2.14 crore. In Vasant Kunj, one SFS (Self Financing Scheme) flat of 84.41 sq m is available at a reserve price of ₹1.15 crore. Dwarka has one SFS flat of 90.97 sq m priced at ₹1.21 crore, along with 14 MIG (Middle Income Group) flats ranging from 119.66 sq m to 129.98 sq m, with reserve prices between ₹1.34 crore and ₹1.45 crore.

Other areas covered under the scheme include:

HIG apartments in Rohini, Ghazipur and Dwarka.

MIG units in Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Loknayakpuram, Nand Nagri, Dilshad Garden and Madhipur, among others.

LIG flats across Karol Bagh, Dev Nagar, Dwarka, Mansarovar Park, Mukherjee Park, Rohini, Rampura, Paschim Vihar, Shalimar Bagh and Vikaspuri.

Janta and EWS units are available in Shahpur Jat, Ashok Nagar (Faiz Road), Kondli Gharoli and Nasirpur in Dwarka.

Standalone garages are also being auctioned in Pitampura, Rohini, Mall Road and Ashok Vihar.