DDA launches second phase of ‘Towering Heights’ project: Details on number of flats, price, location, registration date

At the start of the New Year, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) launched the second phase of its housing scheme, DDA Towering Heights at the East Delhi Hub in Karkardooma, Delhi’s first housing project developed under the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) launched the second phase of its Premium Housing Scheme on January 3, 2026.

Under the Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2026, a total of 741 flats shall be offered to individuals (retail buyers) on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition, 107 flats are earmarked for bulk allotment to government institutions, a statement from DDA said on January 3.

When will the registration process commence? The registration process for the 2BHK flats will commence from January 8 and the scheme will end in March this year. Flat bookings will commence on January 23, 2026 (Basant Panchami day), and the scheme will close on March 31, 2026, the statement said.

"The booking amount for each flat shall be ₹4,00,000, and there will be no restriction on the number of flats that an applicant may book under the retail category," the DDA said

The price of the flats The disposal price for the flats ranges from ₹1.78 crore to ₹2.35 crore.

"The flats are presently under construction, with more than 90 per cent completion, and as such, only 75 per cent of the total disposal cost shall be payable by the allottees. The initial Demand-cum-Allotment Letter will indicate 75 per cent of the disposal cost," the statement said.

The tentative disposal price of the flats does not include maintenance charges and GST thereon, conversion charges and water connection charges. GST shall also be applicable on the disposal price at the applicable rates, which at present is 5%, it said.

Applications for retail buyers must be submitted online through DDA’s Awaas Portal, with a one-time registration fee of ₹2,500 (waived for existing users) and a non-refundable booking amount of ₹4 lakh per flat, which will be adjusted against the disposal price upon successful allotment. There is no limit on the number of flats an applicant may book under the retail category, the statement said.

Additionally, 107 flats have been designated for bulk allotment to government institutions. “An application shall be treated as a bulk purchase if the requirement is for a minimum of 10 flats,” the statement said.

Eligible categories of government institutions for bulk allotment shall include central/ state government ministries and departments; central/state government universities; central/state government organisations, undertakings and PSUs; and central/state autonomous bodies, the statement said.

About DDA's first TOD project DDA’s Towering Heights is a premium residential project developed under the project management supervision of NBCC. The development features a 48-storey tower rising to 155 metres, making it Delhi’s tallest residential building.

It is the first housing project to be developed under Delhi’s Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy.

In the first phase of the housing scheme, launched in October last year at the same complex, DDA offered 1,026 flats.

According to an earlier release, around 1,500 bidders have registered for the e-auction, surpassing the 1,026 premium 2BHK flats available in the 48-storey, 155-metre-high tower.

The East Delhi Hub spans 30 hectares and is being developed as a mixed-use urban centre. It includes residential, commercial, and civic spaces around a metro hub. The project is situated adjacent to the Karkardooma Interchange Metro Station, providing direct connections to both the Blue and Pink Lines. It also links to NH-9 and NH-24, and is located near the Anand Vihar ISBT railway station.

A TOD (Transit-Oriented Development) project features a mix of high-density, mixed-use, and mixed-income buildings situated within close proximity to rapid transit networks. Designed with public spaces that encourage walking, cycling, and public transit use, this approach aims to reduce reliance on personal vehicles.